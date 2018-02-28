Renesas Electronics delivers R-Car V3H system-on-chip for automotive front cameras in Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous vehicles

The new R-Car V3H system-on-chip (SoC) is optimized for use in stereo front cameras and achieves five times the computer vision performance of its predecessor, the R-Car V3M SoC targeting NCAP front cameras, announced on 11 April 2017.

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced its new R-Car V3H system-on-chip (SoC) that delivers high computer vision performance and AI processing at industry-leading low power levels, targeting automotive front cameras for use in mass-produced Level 3 (conditional automation) and Level 4 (high automation) autonomous vehicles.

Part of the open, innovative, and trusted Renesas autonomy platform for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD), the R-Car V3H enables design flexibility for Tier 1s and OEMs to map their own road from assisted- to highly-automated vehicles.

The R-Car V3H SoC focuses on architecture optimization for computer vision processing, enabling all relevant ADAS functions from conditional to highly automated driving. Leveraging Renesas’ concept of heterogeneous computer vision cores based on the IMP-X5+ image recognition engine and dedicated hardware accelerators, the R-Car V3H achieves advanced sensing capabilities with algorithms including Dense Optical Flow to track movement of objects accurately; Dense Stereo Disparity to measure distance in 3D using all pixel units of the camera image; and Object Classification to identify objects.

The integrated IP for CNN accelerates deep learning at industry-leading low power levels of only 0.3 watts, achieving more than two times of the deep neural network performance of the R-Car V3M.

Relying on proven IPs already used in the R-Car V3M, the R-Car V3H includes a dual Image Signal Processor (ISP) that converts camera sensor signals for image creation and recognition processing. The re-use ensures scalability from NCAP systems—using R-Car V3M—to level 3 and 4 smart camera systems—using R-Car V3H—reducing both development time as well as system costs by avoiding the need for ISPs in each camera.

For further system cost savings, the R-Car V3H requires only a single LPDDR4 memory, reducing the cost for memory components compared to other solutions for front cameras.

Tier1s and OEMs have the choice to develop a front camera solution by themselves or work with leading partners from the Renesas autonomy ecosystem, which is supported by leading front camera partners including HELLA Aglaia.

Samples of the R-Car V3H SoC will be available from Q4. Mass production is scheduled to begin in Q3, 2019. (Availability is subject to change without notice.)