Honda bringing CR-V hybrid to Europe; reveal at the Geneva Motor Show

The all-new CR-V will be available with Honda’s Intelligent Multi Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system, comprising a 2.0 liter i-VTEC Atkinson cycle gasoline engine and two electric motors. ( Earlier post .) The i-MMD system does not use a conventional transmission; instead, a more compact unit has a single fixed-gear ratio, to create a direct connection between moving components and a smoother transfer of torque.

Honda will reveal the European production version of the all-new CR-V at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The company showed a CR-V hHybrid prototype for Europe at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. ( Earlier post .) The company first unveiled a CR-V hybrid at Auto Shanghai in 2017. ( Earlier post .)





The availability of the hybrid CR-V in Europe is accompanied by the disappearance of a diesel version of the new model in that market: the powertrain options for the new CR-V currently are the hybrid, and a 1.5-liter VTEC TURBO gasoline engine. Power from the 1.5L engine is delivered via a six-speed manual gearbox, or an optional CVT automatic transmission tuned to deliver a more linear response.

The gasoline and hybrid powertrains are front-wheel drive as standard, but both can be specified with Honda’s latest all-wheel drive technology—Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System. Ground clearance has been increased by 38 mm (1.5 inches) for all variants, up to a height of 208 mm (8.2 inches) for the AWD gasoline model.

The chassis is also the most sophisticated yet for a CR-V, and ensures the car delivers an engaging driving experience with exemplary ride comfort, as well as genuine off-road capability.

Thinner A-pillars, sculpted front and rear bumpers, and under-engine and under-floor covers all help to make the new CR-V one of the most aerodynamically efficient vehicles in its class. It also incorporates Honda’s Active Shutter Grille system, which further improves fuel efficiency.

First deliveries of Honda CR-V fitted with the 1.5-liter VTEC TURBO gasoline engine are expected in Autumn 2018 with hybrid models following early in 2019.