ArcelorMittal opens tailored blanks operation in Detroit

The new operation speaks to the level of demand from automakers for steel laser-welded products. An LWB (laser-welded blank) is formed by laser welding two or more steel sheets of different alloys and/or thicknesses together. Once combined, the part can be hot or cold stamped to form the final shape. By combining different steels, or using different thicknesses, engineers can finely tune the performance of the part to meet different load case criteria.

ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks, a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel and mining company, selected the city of Detroit as the company’s first wholly-owned manufacturing operation in the state due to its proximity to leading automakers, access to talent and support from local and state governments.



The single-piece hot stamped LWB (laser-welded blanks) door ring can be tailored for different levels of complexity to achieve different weight savings, while improving safety in many different crash scenarios. Click to enlarge.

The ultimate result of a hot-stamped laser-welded blank is a lighter, stronger solution that improves vehicle crash performance while reducing weight, fuel consumption and emissions.

ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks serves as an important bridge between the advanced steels our parent company produces and the solutions our customers demand. Ten years ago, we had 2 tailored blank operations in the Americas; today we have 9 facilities producing over 15 million welded blanks per year. Our growth confirms the value our technology brings to our customers, delivering the optimal balance of cost, weight and performance in structural car parts. —ArcelorMittal Mittal Tailored Blanks Americas President Todd Baker

During its first year of operation, ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks Detroit will have substantial open floor space, providing a sustainable location that can accommodate the anticipated market growth expected over the next five years. The facility employs more than 80 today and will expand to approximately 120 by 2023.

A transformational moment for ArcelorMittal and the growth of its laser-welded blank offerings took place in 2014, through a partnership with Honda R&D Americas, Inc. Together, ArcelorMittal and Honda co-engineered the industry’s first hot-stamped, laser-welded door ring found in the 2014 Acura MDX. The door ring—a key part of the body structure which gives the vehicle its strength and stiffness—replaced conventional multi-piece, spot-weld designs.

The technology is being implemented in additional Honda and Acura vehicles. Honda announced its co-engineering efforts with ArcelorMittal on the industry’s first inner and outer door ring system found on the all-new 2019 Acura RDX, made with ArcelorMittal steel using ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks’ laser-welding technology.

The “tailor-made” process begins with ArcelorMittal’s patented press hardenable steels, Usibor and Ductibor, which are aluminum-coated high-strength steels used in hot stamping. Combining Usibor and Ductibor into laser-welded blanks offers several significant advantages to automakers including weight savings, improved crash behavior and cost savings through material and manufacturing optimization.

The Usibor and Ductibor steel is blanked at one of several local blanking companies then shipped to ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks Detroit where the enabling technology, called laser ablation, takes place. Once ablated, the steels are welded together, with multiple quality control processes being to ensure precision. The blanks are then sent to a hot-stamper to be stamped into the final part required by the automaker.

ArcelorMittal leadership, including ArcelorMittal Mittal Tailored Blanks Americas President Todd Baker, joined Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Michigan Economic Development Council’s Chief Business Development Officer Josh Hundt and Detroit Economic Growth Corporation’s Director of Real Estate and Financial Services Kenyetta Hairston-Bridges - along with more than 100 other business and community leaders to celebrate the grand opening of the $83-million operation.

The city of Detroit approved a tax incentive package to support the operation. The state of Michigan also approved a $2-million performance-based grant, which is based on achieving milestones related to job creation.