Jaguar unveils first all-electric production vehicle I-PACE

Home charging with an AC wall box (7kW) will achieve the same state of charge in just over ten hours. A suite of smart range-optimizing technologies includes a battery pre-conditioning system—when plugged in the I-PACE will automatically raise (or lower) the temperature of its battery to maximize range ahead of driving away.

Jaguar unveiled its first all-electric production vehicle, the I-PACE. The I-PACE has a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery and offers sports car performance of 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds along with a 480 km range (298 miles) (WLTP cycle) and 0-80% charging time of 40 minutes with a 100 kW DC fast charger.





Two Jaguar-designed electric motors—which feature driveshafts passing through the motors themselves for compactness—are placed at each axle, producing combined performance of 400 PS and 696 N·m, and all-wheel-drive, all-surface traction.









The bespoke aluminum architecture uses advanced riveting and bonding technology to deliver a light, stiff body structure. Together with the structural battery pack, it has a torsional rigidity of 36 kN·m/degree—the highest of any Jaguar.





The battery is placed centrally between the two axles, and as low down as possible with a seal between the housing and the underfloor. This location enables 50:50 weight distribution and a low center of gravity: together with the advanced double wishbone front and Integral Link rear axle with (optional) air suspension and configurable Adaptive Dynamics, this delivers agile handling and outstanding ride comfort.









A cab-forward design contrasts with its squared-off rear, which helps reduce the drag co-efficient to just 0.29 Cd. To optimize the balance between cooling and aerodynamics, Active Vanes in the grille open when cooling is required, but close when not needed to redirect air through the integral hood scoop, smoothing airflow.

I-PACE introduces the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system to Jaguar. Utilizing an innovative combination of touchscreens, capacitive sensors and tactile physical controls, Touch Pro Duo is designed to be intuitive to use.

A new EV navigation system assesses the topography of the route to destination and insights from previous journeys, including driving style, to calculate personalized range and charging status with exceptional accuracy for maximum driver confidence.

The advanced system uses Smart Settings technology to identify individual driver preferences, and then tailors the I-PACE’s driving and interior settings accordingly.

I-PACE will also launch an Amazon Alexa Skill. This means owners will be able to ask an Alexa enabled device for information held in the Jaguar InControl Remote app. For example: Is my car locked? What is the charging level? Do I have enough range to get to work?

To ensure owners always have access to the latest infotainment, telematics and battery energy control software, I-PACE will be the first Jaguar to provide software over-the-air for seamless updates.

Designed and engineered in the UK, the I-PACE will be built in Plant Graz, Austria, as part of Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing partnership with Magna Steyr. It joins Jaguar’s growing family of SUVs, alongside the all-new E-PACE and multiple award-winning F-PACE. I-PACE will make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week.