Maven deploying its first all-electric shared-use fleet in Austin; 20 Chevy Bolts

Maven is working with Austin Energy, the Austin Transportation Department, and Rocky Mountain Institute to create infrastructure solutions leading to an all-electric future. Maven will leverage Austin’s Plug-in EVerywhere network of EV chargers, including Electric Drive, Austin’s downtown smart mobility showcase complete with a DC Fast Charger and solar kiosk.

Maven is now offering its first all-electric fleet of cars for use in the gig economy; 20 Chevrolet Bolt EVs are available for freelance drivers in Austin, Texas to earn money on their own schedules.





Maven Gig vehicles are available for flat weekly rates that include the car, unlimited miles, insurance (minus deductibles) and maintenance. Pricing starts at $229 per week plus taxes.

Maven will provide charging for Maven Gig drivers for a limited time through the Austin Energy Plug-In EVerywhere and EVgo networks. Drivers can see vehicle availability and pricing via the mobile app. Reservations and pickup date/time can be scheduled through the app. Maven Gig is platform-agnostic and members can use the car to drive for rideshare services or for grocery, package and food delivery.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV with an EPA-estimated range of 238 miles is the most popular vehicle among Maven Gig drivers. Bolt EVs in the Maven fleet have driven 6.5 million all-electric miles since February 2017 and have saved an estimated 250,000 gallons of gas.

On average, Maven Gig members in Bolt EVs drive more than half the vehicle range every day.

Approximately 9% of daily trips exceed the EPA-estimated range of the car.

Maven Gig drivers have taken trips from San Francisco to Portland (~635 miles) and from San Diego to Los Angeles (~120 miles).

Maven is excited to offer an all-electric fleet of shared vehicles for the gig economy. Austin is a perfect partner for this launch because of the city’s commitment to innovation and sustainable transportation. —Julia Steyn, vice president, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven

Maven Gig first launched in November 2016 to provide vehicles for rideshare drivers in San Francisco and has since expanded the offering for package, grocery and food delivery drivers.

The mobile app provides drivers the ability to reserve cars and earn money on their own terms. Unlimited miles and insurance are included, and there’s no membership fee. Vehicle reservations are now available in Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Interested drivers can download the Maven app for Apple in the App Store and for Android in the Google Play Store.