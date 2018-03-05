Alliance AutoGas unveils Propane Port Fuel Direct Injection system for Ford F-150

At the 2018 Work Truck Show in Indianapolis this week, AAG will display two vehicles with the new Propane-PFDI technology offering participants the opportunity to view the new autogas system.

=Alliance AutoGas (AAG) has successfully engineered Propane Port Fuel Direct Injection (P-PFDI) conversion systems for the 2018 Ford F-150 in two engine choices: 3.3 Liter V6 and 5.0 Liter V8. This new technology features autogas as the primary fuel, while strategically utilizing gasoline as a combustion lubricant.

PFDI uses two injectors per cylinder—one mounted in the intake port where air enters the cylinder and one positioned inside the cylinder—work together to improve power output and efficiency over a wide variety of engine loads. For example, in part-load operation, the indirect injection can supplement the direct injection to improve fuel economy.

Ford uses the dual-injection PFDI system on its new 3.3L Ti-VCT V6 and its enhanced 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 for 2018. In the 5.0L powerplant, PFDI increases the compression ratio to 12:1 and helps deliver 10 more hp and 13 lb-ft of additional torque.

(Ford also offers PFDI in its new second-generation 2.7L EcoBoost on the 2018 F-150. Earlier post.)

The 2018 F-150 is only the beginning of P-PFDI technology for Alliance. AAG engineers expect the P-PFDI engine to continue growth within the larger vehicle markets.

We plan to be prepared for the advancement in OEM technology with the complementary propane autogas conversion technology. Propane autogas is the most popular alternative fuel world-wide, proven in more than 28 million vehicles, and we must always be prepared to meet the demand of fleets throughout the country. —Ed Hoffman, President of Blossman Services, Inc.

Stephen Holland, Director of Engineering for Blossman Services, Inc. explained that his team noticed a major shift in OEM technology several years ago as manufacturers began to implement PFDI engines in small cars.

PFDI is a fairly complicated technology, and we knew it was only a matter of time before PFDI became widespread, including implementation into big trucks. It was important for us to begin engineering an autogas solution quickly. We were prepared with a conversion system as soon as Ford introduced the first PFDI commercial truck. We know that PFDI will continue to grow, and we will be ready for the next class of vehicles as they come to market. —Stephen Holland

AAG’s platform specific engineered P-PFDI conversion system allows fleets to utilize autogas and experience top performance with the following features and benefits: