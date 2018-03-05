BMW Group Leipzig plant launches series production of the BMW i8 Roadster PHEV

Both vehicles are flexibly manufactured on a single line in the BMW Group plant Leipzig according to customer requirements. The BMW i8 Roadster features an electric soft top, and the new BMW i8 Coupe is an extremely sporty 2 + 2-seater. The lightweight construction concept typical of BMW i automobiles was adapted to the specific requirements of the Roadster. It has newly designed, frameless, CFK hinged doors with aluminum outer skin.

The BMW Group Leipzig plant has started series production of the BMW i8 Roadster, unveiled at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show ( earlier post ). It will be launched parallel to the enhanced version of the BMW i8 Coupé.





The new BMW i8 Roadster features combined fuel consumption of 2.1 l/100 km (112 mpg US); power consumption combined of 14.5 kWh/100 km; and CO 2 emissions combined of 46 g/km. The new BMW i8 Coupe offers combined fuel consumption of 1.9 l/100 km (124 mpg US); power consumption combined of 14.0 kWh/100 km; and CO 2 emissions combined of 42 g/km.

Both models feature further developed BMW eDrive technology delivering enhanced dynamics and an even more intensive electric driving experience.

The basis for this intensified electric driving experience is the new version of the lithium-ion battery developed for the BMW i8. The high-voltage battery located centrally in the subfloor has a battery capacity increased from 20 to 34 Ah and a gross energy content increased from 7.1 to 11.6 kWh (net energy content: 9.4 kWh). The electric range in the test cycle NEDC on the new BMW i8 Coupe rises to 55 kilometers (34 miles), the new BMW i8 Roadster comes to 53 kilometers (33 miles).

Since its launch in 2014, the BMW i8 has been the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid sports car. Since 2013, the BMW i production in Leipzig has also produced the BMW i3 and since 2017 the sport version of the BMW i3s. A total of 130 BMW i models in Leipzig run off the line every day. The market launch of the BMW i8 Coupe and BMW i8 Roadster will start in May 2018.

BMW determined the data on fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions, electricity consumption and range have been determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2007/715, as amended. The figures refer to a vehicle with basic equipment in Germany, the widths take into account differences in the selected wheel and tire size and the optional optional equipment.

The information has already been determined on the basis of the new WLTP test cycle and has been recalculated to NEDC for comparability.