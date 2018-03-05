Toyota, Nissan, Honda and 8 others form Japan H2 Mobility to accelerate deployment of hydrogen stations in Japan

The newly formed JHyM will foster the deployment of hydrogen stations throughout Japan under the guidance of the Japanese Central Government’s Ministerial Council on Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Related Issues (“Basic Hydrogen Strategy” published in December).

Eleven companies, including automakers Toyota Motor, Nissan Motor, and Honda Motor, have jointly formed Japan H2 Mobility, LLC (JHyM), aimed at the full-fledged development of hydrogen stations for fuel cell vehicles (FCV) in Japan.

The other eight partners in the venture are: JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; Iwatani Corporation; Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.; Toho Gas Co., Ltd.; Air Liquide Japan Ltd.; Toyota Tsusho Corporation; and Development Bank of Japan Inc.

In alignment with Central Government policies, the 11 founding companies joined forces to create the world’s first framework in which not only infrastructure developers and automakers but also investors are involved in collaboration, based on the common belief in the effectiveness of hydrogen and FCV for mobility and continued sustainable societal development.

To tackle the key issues raised during the beginning stage of FCV promotion, JHyM will ensure that infrastructure developers, automakers, and investors each do their part to support the successful strategic deployment of hydrogen stations in Japan, promoting effective operation, and facilitating a positive cycle of improved convenience for FCV users. The ultimate goal of JHyM is to smoothly increase the number of FCV on the road in Japan, and thus to sustainably build the hydrogen station business.





JHyM aims to complete its mission within 10 years. It intends to start building 80 stations nationwide by fiscal year 2021 in line with the Japanese Central Government’s “Strategic Road Map for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells” (revised March 2016), and to extend the network further afterward. This roadmap released by the Council for a Strategy for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells targets the completion of about 160 hydrogen stations serving around 40,000 FCV by fiscal year 2020.

JHyM will take on the following specific initiatives:

Strategic deployment of hydrogen stations. The new company will, while taking into account subsidies from the national government and initiatives of local governments, develop its own original "Hydrogen Station Deployment Plan," in order to create an environment in which many users can enjoy driving fuel cell vehicles in Japan. Wider participation than its initial member companies is to be sought to ensure to complete the target deployment plan.

Contribution to efficient hydrogen station operation. By collecting and utilizing information regarding the construction and operation of hydrogen stations through infrastructure developers, which will oversee operations of hydrogen stations, the new company, which will deploy and own stations nationwide, will contribute to efficient operations and other road map objectives in the following ways.

Improvement of convenience for FCV users. In order to encourage customers to use hydrogen, JHyM will improve the convenience of stations, coordinating with the Association of Hydrogen Supply and Utilization Technology (HySUT), an industrial association of hydrogen station developers, for example by extending the number of service days per week to meet increased demand.

Cost reduction and regulation review. JHyM will collaborate with external organizations, such as the Fuel Cell Commercialization Conference of Japan (FCCJ) and HySUT, to reduce cost by addressing issues such as the standardization of equipment and revision of regulations.

The following key roles and responsibilities are undertaken by the founding member companies of JHyM: