Lightning Systems’ battery-electric Ford Transit on schedule for March deliveries; fuel cell range extender option

Lightning Systems, a global developer of efficiency and emissions improvement solutions for fleets, announced that it is on schedule for March deliveries of its new battery-electric LightningElectric conversion system for Ford Transit. The LightningElectric conversion package for Ford Transit was announced last September as part of Ford Motor Company’s eQVM program.(Earlier post.) Lightning Systems also announced it has developed a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell range extender for the product.





The new Lightning Systems zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell range extender for the LightningElectric Ford Transit has been developed in partnership with several industry partners and will extend the range of the LE 50 to over more than miles. It will be available in California beginning in September 2018 where significant vouchers for fuel cell vehicles and infrastructure exist.

Both the all-electric and the zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell range extender are available for heavy-duty Transits with a 10,360-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). Ford’s vehicle warranty covers the base chassis for vehicles with the Lightning conversions. Installations and service are performed by Ford QVM upfitters and dealers around the world.

The all-electric Lightning product features a liquid-cooled Lithium-ion battery from a volume-ready world-class battery supplier that can be fast-charged in thirty-minutes on DC fast charging, and in six hours with Level 2 charging. Depending on battery option and drive cycle, LightningElectric has a payload capacity of up to 4,000 pounds.

I’m especially thrilled to announce the upcoming zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell range extender for the Ford Transit. It is a natural step for Lightning with our extensive experience with sensor-equipped high-pressure composite vessels that we pioneered with our hydraulic hybrid offering. —Tim Reeser, CEO for Lightning Systems

The LightningElectric fuel cell range extender uses hydrogen stored onboard in high-tech carbon fiber-wrapped pressure vessels equipped with sensors. The hydrogen will be delivered to the fuel cell system to generate electricity to charge a Lithium-Ion battery with up to 30 kW of power. In addition to the range of more than 200 miles, the vehicle will have a top speed of 75 mph, making it suited for applications in which long range and zero emissions are required.

Lightning Systems, formerly known as Lightning Hybrids, is headquartered in Loveland, Colo. A variety of new Lightning Systems’ efficiency and emissions improvement innovations are being introduced over the next two years to support commercial and government fleets.

LightningAnalytics, a new cloud-based analytics system that provides drive, route and predictive vehicle health scoring for maximum range and efficiency, is available as an option with every Lightning Systems vehicle. The analytics system provides fleets with real-time information to operate their fleet at peak efficiency. LightningAnalytics also is available with the LightningElectric system, and is available as a standalone product with a variety of modules to provide efficiency solutions to fleets.