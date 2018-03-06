smart joins the EQ family; optional 22 kW on-board charger

EQ offers a comprehensive electric mobility eco-system comprising products, services, technologies and innovations. The spectrum ranges from electric vehicles to wallboxes and charging services to home energy storage units. The name EQ stands for “Electric Intelligence” and is derived from the brand values “emotion” and “intelligence.” The new brand covers all key aspects of customer-oriented electric mobility and extends beyond the vehicle itself.

The battery-electric versions from smart are the first series-produced models of the EQ product and technology brand. smart will be presenting the special model smart EQ fortwo/forfour nightsky edition at the Geneva Motor Show as the first series-produced model in the hallmark blue EQ paint finish. The nightsky edition will initially be available for ordering in fortwo and fortwo cabrio variants from 6 March and will reach the showrooms in the spring.





The first Mercedes-Benz production model of the new EQ technology and product brand, the EQC, will go into production at the Mercedes-Benz Bremen plant in 2019. It will be based on the Concept EQ which was shown in Paris in 2016.

Globally, smart will celebrate the beginning of the EQ era with special nightsky edition models that feature BRABUS Exterior styling.

The defining features of the vehicles in black paintwork are accent trim parts in the signature blue colour of the EQ technology and product brand. This special, electrically powered smart will initially be available for ordering as a fortwo (combined power consumption: 13.0 – 12.9 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) and a fortwo cabrio (combined power consumption: 13.1 – 13.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) from 6 March.

The two models will reach European showrooms in the spring of 2018. The smart EQ forfour nightsky edition (combined power consumption: 13.2 – 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) will be available for ordering from the third quarter of 2018.

A new optional 22 kW on-board charger with fast charging function (to be available to Europe) permits three-phase charging at public charging stations and at a wallbox. It enables the high-voltage battery to be charged from 10 to 80% in under 40 minutes. It will be available from May and will cost €840.

All smart vehicles with electric drive come with a 4.6 kW on-board charger as standard. This provides for recharging of a drained battery in less than 3.5 hours at a wallbox, in under six hours at a domestic wall socket (10-80% in each case). The “smart control” app enables convenient remote monitoring of the charging process and remote control of functions such as intelligent charging.