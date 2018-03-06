Renault presents new 1.3L TCe engine at Geneva; co-developed with Daimler; ~1M units per year

Renault is presenting the new turbocharged gasoline 1.3 TCe engine, co-developed by the Alliance and Daimler, at the Geneva Motor Show. The new unit will feature under the hoods of Captur and Scénic, and will become available for other Renault models in the course of 2018.

The new 1.3-liter powerplant combines greater driving enjoyment with higher torque at low engine speeds, plus higher, more consistent torque at higher revs and lower fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.





The new TCe engine incorporates the latest Alliance-developed innovations, including Mirror Bore Coating, a cylinder coating technology used for the Nissan GT-R engine to improve energy efficiency by reducing friction and optimizing heat conduction.

Other technologies have been introduced such as direct injection with fuel pressure increased to 250 bar and a special combustion chamber design to optimize the air-fuel mixture.

Double cam-phasing Variable Valve Timing (VVT) technology is also a feature of the new engine. This system controls the intake and exhaust valves as a function of how the engine is being used. The result is higher torque at low revs along with ampler, more consistent torque delivery at higher engine speeds for a significant improvement in driving enjoyment and pick-up.

In the Renault Scénic, the engine will be available in a choice of four power outputs (115, 130, 140 and 160 hp), with a maximum of 160 horsepower—an increase of 30 hp compared with its predecessor. Peak torque stands at 270 N·m, up 65 N·m on the previous unit’s figure of 205 N·m.

On Renault Captur, the 130 hp engine—mated to a manual transmission—will produce peak torque of 220 N·m from 1,500 rpm to 3,500 rpm. The engine will also be available in a 150-horsepower variant (with EDC and manual transmission), with peak torque of 250 N·m from 1,600 rpm to 3,250 rpm.