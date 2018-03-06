Toyota phasing out diesel in passenger cars in Europe, keeping diesel for commercial vehicles
Buoyed by strong European customer demand for hybrid versions on its core models, Toyota will phase out diesel engines from all its passenger cars in 2018. In 2017, hybrids represented 41% of Toyota’s European total sales, rising +38% year-on-year to 406,000 units. In contrast, Toyota’s diesel mix on passenger cars was less than 10% in 2017.
However, Toyota will continue to offer diesel engines in commercial vehicles (Hilux, Proace and Land Cruiser) to meet customer needs.
Toyota has been pioneering Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) technology for more than 20 years. For several years, HEV versions have been the dominant powertrain where offered. In our latest new model, the Toyota C-HR, HEVs accounted for 78% of sales last year.
Toyota’s HEV mix in passenger cars already equalled our diesel mix in 2015. Since then, HEV sales substantially exceed our diesel sales. In commercial vehicles, where personal & business needs (e.g. Torque & Payload) remain, we will continue to offer the latest technology diesels.—Johan van Zyl, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe
At an executive meeting with media on the eve of the Geneva Motor Show, Toyota announced that the new generation Auris will come with three powertrains, including 2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) ones:
1.2L Turbo – 4-cylinder direct injection turbo-charged petrol engine (116 hp)
1.8L HEV Powertrain – 4th generation HEV, same as Prius and Toyota C-HR (122 hp)
2.0L HEV Powertrain – New, more powerful, TNGA 2.0L HEV (180 hp) (earlier post)
