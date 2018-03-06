Toyota phasing out diesel in passenger cars in Europe, keeping diesel for commercial vehicles

Buoyed by strong European customer demand for hybrid versions on its core models, Toyota will phase out diesel engines from all its passenger cars in 2018. In 2017, hybrids represented 41% of Toyota’s European total sales, rising +38% year-on-year to 406,000 units. In contrast, Toyota’s diesel mix on passenger cars was less than 10% in 2017.

However, Toyota will continue to offer diesel engines in commercial vehicles (Hilux, Proace and Land Cruiser) to meet customer needs.