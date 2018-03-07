Ford 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van in US adds diesel option, 4G LTE

Ford introduced the new 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van. The best-selling compact cargo van in the US, Ford Transit Connect has a 46% market share. More than 300,000 Transit Connect vehicles have been sold since 2009 when Ford created the segment in the United States. Of those, 97% are still on the road.

The 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van offers three different engines—including a diesel—capable of running on five different fuels. A standard new 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline direct injection engine with Auto Start-Stop is paired to a new 8-speed automatic transmission to deliver responsive around-town performance and low-rpm cruising on the highway. This engine is E85-compatible and comes with a standard heavy-duty battery and available heavy-duty alternator to supply power to even the most demanding of upfit applications.





Transit Connect’s new 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel engine—the only diesel in the segment—is targeted to have an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg (7.83 l/100 km) on the highway (actual mileage will vary; final EPA 1.5-liter EcoBlue fuel economy estimates are expected in early 2019).

The new diesel engine combines the latest in fuel injection, turbocharging and emissions-control technologies as well as Auto Start-Stop for reliable performance along with reduced fuel consumption. The new EcoBlue engine is also fitted with the 8-speed automatic transmission. Like the new 2.0-liter, the 1.5-liter EcoBlue comes with EcoMode and EcoCoach, which monitor fuel economy and encourage fuel-efficient driving behaviors.

Exclusively for fleets, a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder with 6-speed automatic and CNG/propane gaseous fuel prep package is also available.

Transit Connect offers the most driver-assist technologies in the segment, including Automatic Emergency Braking. Transit Connect Cargo Van debuts as the only vehicle in its segment to offer the technology as standard across all models, helping to reduce accidents and time in the shop. It also offers:

Standard Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection to help avoid collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians who might cross in front of the vehicle’s path.

Standard Side Wind Stabilization.

Standard Rearview Camera.

Available Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert.

Available Lane Keeping System helps drivers avoid lane drift to keep the vehicle centered on the road.

Available Adaptive Cruise Control makes highway driving easier by automatically slowing the vehicle when radar detects traffic slowing ahead.

The only standard embedded 4G LTE modem in the segment provides Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, while an available 6.5-inch floating touch screen running SYNC 3 helps drivers keep their eyes on the road as they field customer calls and text messages hands-free or navigate to job sites.

Available wireless phone charging is also a segment-first feature that keeps compatible mobile devices topped off and ready for service. FordPass helps monitor small fleets, including driver location, fuel level, tire pressure and more. Ford’s MyKey programmable ignition key remains standard for Transit Connect XLT enabling owners and fleet administrators to preset warnings and limits for vehicle speed, while restricting the entertainment system’s audio to 45% of maximum volume. Transit Connect’s interior has also been rethought. Redesigned front seats with new seat foam offer enhanced comfort over the previous model.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van goes on sale this fall. It can be purchased and serviced at more than 3,000 Ford dealers nationwide, including more than 650 dedicated Commercial Vehicle Center dealers.