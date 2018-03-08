Volvo’s Polestar 1 PHEV makes European debut; pre-orders open 13 March

Polestar, Volvo Cars’ new electric performance brand, introduced the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid to the public for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show. The European debut follows its global media reveal in Shanghai, China, in late 2017. (Earlier post.)

Polestar 1 is an electric performance hybrid 2+2 GT coupé which produces 600 horsepower and 1,000 N·m of torque, as well as 150 km (93 miles) of all-electric range—the longest AER of any hybrid car in the world.





The combustion engine in the Polestar 1 is a high-performance supercharged and turbocharged gasoline in-line four-cylinder engine. The mechanically driven supercharger adds torque from low-to-medium engine speeds together with the turbocharger up to 3500 rpm. The turbocharger then takes over and adds power and torque up to maximum rpm.

Two electric motors drive the rear wheels. Each electric motor delivers a maximum power of 80 kW (109 hp) for a combined power of 160 kW (218 hp) and torque of 480 N·m on the rear wheels. In addition to these electric motors the Polestar 1 is equipped with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), this adds 34 kW (46 hp) and 150 N·m of torque.

Combined with the electric motors are planetary gear sets. These planetary gear sets enable torque vectoring for keeping maximum road grip and maintaining speed whilst cornering.

A triple battery pack layout provides 34 kWh of storage.

This is the public launch of the new Polestar 1, and our new electric performance brand. Electromobility is the main focus of today’s automotive industry, and Polestar is at the center of this development, introducing world-class electrified cars and ground-breaking, customer-focussed services and offers. To date, we have received interest from over 6,000 potential customers wanting the Polestar 1 – a number which began gathering momentum from the moment the car was revealed. With our current plans to produce 500 cars per year, it’s possible that we have exceeded our production potential in these early stages. This positive reception to Polestar 1 really encourages us that our ‘Pure, Progressive, Performance’ brand proposition resonates very well with customers. —Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar

Polestar will open pre-orders for the Polestar 1 at 08:00 CET on 13 March 2018 with a request to the list of potential customers to pay a fully-refundable deposit of €2,500. Pre-orders will open in the six initial launch markets announced in January, including China, the United States, Sweden, Germany, Norway and the Netherlands.

An additional 12 new markets for Polestar 1 have been added and will open for pre-orders simultaneously, including Switzerland, the UK, Belgium, Finland, France, Poland, Austria, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Portugal and Canada.

We will open pre-ordering of the Polestar 1 to eighteen markets which covers around 95% of the geographical interest from potential Polestar 1 customers. The deposit acts as a placeholder in the Polestar 1 queue and we are excited to see how the initial response translates into pre-orders. —Thomas Ingenlath

The Polestar consumer experience is based on a new subscription model, where customers will be able to subscribe to their Polestar car for two or three years. Linked to a host of connected and on-demand benefits like pick-up and delivery servicing, the no-deposit, all-inclusive subscription model has been designed to take the traditional hassle out of vehicle ownership with one monthly fee that includes sundries like insurance and maintenance, and allows the customer to focus on the enjoyment of driving. Customers will also be able to purchase the Polestar 1 outright if desired.

The Geneva Motor Show also marks the start of a world tour for the Polestar 1. Other regional reveal events are planned in China, the United States and elsewhere in Europe, which will allow customers, potential subscribers and brand fans to see the new Polestar 1 in key markets in the build up to the start of production in mid-2019.

Development at the new Polestar Production Center in Chengdu, China, is progressing with suitable pace, the company said. Having broken ground in November 2017, construction is on track for tooling installation and pre-production to begin as planned towards the end of 2018.