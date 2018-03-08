UQM Technologies receives initial order from Ashok Leyland for 51 electric drivetrains for transit bus applications; entry into India market

UQM Technologies, Inc. announced its first purchase order from Ashok Leyland, a major India commercial vehicle manufacturer. The purchase order is for 51 UQM PowerPhase eDT systems to be shipped during 2018 for a demonstration program for electric transit buses in India.

The purchase order signifies the first step in the development program to gain market leadership and drive the overall 2030 India electrification initiative. Ashok Leyland manufactures commercial vehicles of all classes and is the second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India.





The electric bus program is utilizing the high efficiency UQM PowerPhase eDT traction drive system, which uses the UQM electric drive paired with an Eaton 2-speed transmission. The PowerPhase eDT has proven efficiency, range, and reliability with millions of miles on the road with UQM’s global customers. This program will assist in reducing dangerous levels of diesel emissions, thereby improving operational safety and environmental conditions in the India transit arena.

Upon successful completion of the demonstration program, Ashok Leyland would plan to move forward with its strategy to grow the India EV market with additional zero-emission vehicles incorporating the UQM electric drive technology.