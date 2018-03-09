Researchers in Belgium develop new class of solid composite electrolytes for Li-ion batteries: Eutectogels

Structural schematic of a Li/LFP cell with the ETG as electrolyte. Joos et al.

… a gradual move beyond the state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) is inevitable on account of their potential safety hazards, high price, and gravimetric/volumetric storage limits. These short-comings are believed to be resolved to a great extent by the development of an ideal solid electrolyte. The organic liquid electrolytes in conventional LIBs are flammable, prone to excessive oxidation at potentials as low as 4.2 V versus Li, and unable to stop the growth of lithium dendrites. Hence, a Li-ion conductive solid electrolyte with a broader electrochemical and thermal stability is highly desired to enable the deployment of next generation of insertion cathodes, for example, high voltage LMNO, and to revive the ancestor of LIBs, that is, Li- metal batteries (LMBs).

In recent years, the concept of solid composite electrolyte (SCE) has aroused considerable interest in the battery community. A liquid electrolyte is immobilized in a solid skeleton resulting in a SCE, which is then endowed with the synergies from both components. Ionogels are good examples of SCEs in which an ionic liquid is confined within an inorganic (e.g., Silica) or hybrid (e.g., silica-PVDF-co-HEA) solid matrix. A new class of solvents has emerged recently, that is, the deep eutectic solvents (DES). These solvents share many attributes with the ionic liquids among which a low vapor pressure and nonflammability. However, they benefit from additional advantages such as ease of fabrication and low cost of components.

… Here, we introduce eutectogels (ETGs) as a new class of SCEs in which a DES is confined within a silica matrix.

—Joos et al.