BASF finalizes new JV with TODA for battery materials for e-mobility applications

12 March 2018

BASF has closed its agreement to form BASF Toda America LLC (BTA). As the next step in BASF’s business growth strategy for its battery materials business, the new entity will be majority-owned and controlled by BASF and is the second collaboration of BASF and TODA. (Earlier post.)

BTA will produce and market high energy Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) and Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) cathode active materials (CAM) for e-mobility applications.

With facilities in Elyria, Ohio and Battle Creek, Michigan, BTA will deliver leading expertise in the manufacturing of CAM. BASF said that this expansion of its North American footprint allows it to offer a strategic supply position and produce innovative cathode materials to meet the needs of key global customers.

Among their various battery materials products, both companies are licensees of Argonne National Laboratory materials.

