11 more multinationals join Hydrogen Council

Eleven international oil & gas, energy, science & technology and automotive companies from Asia, North America and Europe have joined the Hydrogen Council. The newcomers almost double Council membership one year on from its launch.

Launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in early 2017, the Hydrogen Council (earlier post) is a global CEO initiative to foster the role of hydrogen technologies in the global energy transition. The 13 founding members are Air Liquide, Alstom, Anglo American, BMW GROUP, Daimler, ENGIE, Honda, Hyundai, Kawasaki, Royal Dutch Shell, The Linde Group, Total and Toyota.

3M, Bosch, China Energy, Great Wall Motor, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation and Weichai, join as steering members alongside Hexagon Composites, Marubeni, McPhy, Nel Hydrogen and Royal Vopak at supporting level.

The Hydrogen Council now covers all key markets with members across the value chain. In addition to their ongoing individual investments and projects, this year will see Council members join forces to drive change, accelerating the pace on a global scale.

We are delighted to welcome such impressive growth and the strong CEO-level commitment to hydrogen this demonstrates. This is corporate leadership at scale―multinationals are walking the talk when it comes to building better solutions to address the Paris Agreement climate goals and hydrogen has become an integral part of our strategies. —Dr. Woong-chul Yang, Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council and Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Company

Scenarios suggest that hydrogen technologies could contribute to meeting 18% of the world’s final energy demands, avoiding 6 Gt of CO 2 emissions, creating a market with revenues of US$2.5 trillion each year and providing 30 million jobs by mid-century.

The Hydrogen Council has published two studies to date, How hydrogen empowers the energy transition (January 2017) exploring the role of hydrogen in the energy transition, including its potential, recent achievements, and challenges to its deployment and Hydrogen, scaling up (November 2017) presenting the first comprehensive vision of the long-term potential of hydrogen and a roadmap for deployment.