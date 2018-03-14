Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE: Transportation-related employment was 16% higher in 2017 than in 1990

Techrules enters turbine technology partnership with leading mass transport supplier

14 March 2018

Techrules, a China-based automotive R&D company which unveiled the final production design of its Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) Ren RS series-hybrid supercar at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (earlier post), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (TEC), a subsidiary of CRRC, the world’s largest supplier of rail transit equipment.

TEC has industry-leading independent research capacity, and following years of development has obtained the critical core technologies of traction electric driving and network control. TEC is now applying electric-drive technology that it originally pioneered for rail transit into the field of new energy vehicles and other forms of mass transport.

3403

The agreement will see Techrules’ proprietary Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) technology developed further for use in TEC’s Autonomous rail Rapid Transit (ART) transportation system. The weight-saving and range-extending capabilities of the TREV system make it suited for mass mobility, where fuel efficiency and a low environmental impact are key.

Through its ‘concentric diversification’ strategy, TEC is quickly developing new applications for the CRRC Electrical Drive System. This will build on the significant breakthroughs that we have made in terms of high power density, ultra-reliable and inherently safe new-energy vehicles. The increased range and efficiency provided by Techrules’ unique turbine technology will help TEC to become a leading force in China and internationally in the supply of core components for electric drive systems and other related fields.

—Yu Kang, General Manager of CRRC

The agreement we have signed with TEC is an important milestone in the history of Techrules, as we look to increase our international capabilities in engineering and manufacturing. Following significant interest in our micro-turbine recharging technology we are working hard to establish key partnerships with several global companies that will enable us to develop new products and low emission commercial applications for our advanced propulsion system, including a variety of low emissions mobility solutions and light commercial vehicles.

—Matthew Jin, CTO of Techrules

A partnership with new-energy bus manufacturer, Wuzhoulong Motors, will see buses powered by the TREV system, fueled by natural gas. The newly developed buses will allow for more fuel-efficient air conditioning and remove the range limitations associated with pure electric buses.

An agreement is also being finalized with Shenzhen BAK Technology Co. Ltd, a global leader in battery research and development with five percent of the global lithium battery market. The companies will jointly develop delivery vehicles powered by the TREV system, to provide a capable and cost-effective light commercial vehicle with unprecedented range.

Posted on 14 March 2018 in China, Electric (Battery), Engines | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)