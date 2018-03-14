Techrules enters turbine technology partnership with leading mass transport supplier

Techrules, a China-based automotive R&D company which unveiled the final production design of its Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) Ren RS series-hybrid supercar at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (earlier post), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (TEC), a subsidiary of CRRC, the world’s largest supplier of rail transit equipment.

TEC has industry-leading independent research capacity, and following years of development has obtained the critical core technologies of traction electric driving and network control. TEC is now applying electric-drive technology that it originally pioneered for rail transit into the field of new energy vehicles and other forms of mass transport.





The agreement will see Techrules’ proprietary Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) technology developed further for use in TEC’s Autonomous rail Rapid Transit (ART) transportation system. The weight-saving and range-extending capabilities of the TREV system make it suited for mass mobility, where fuel efficiency and a low environmental impact are key.

Through its ‘concentric diversification’ strategy, TEC is quickly developing new applications for the CRRC Electrical Drive System. This will build on the significant breakthroughs that we have made in terms of high power density, ultra-reliable and inherently safe new-energy vehicles. The increased range and efficiency provided by Techrules’ unique turbine technology will help TEC to become a leading force in China and internationally in the supply of core components for electric drive systems and other related fields. —Yu Kang, General Manager of CRRC

The agreement we have signed with TEC is an important milestone in the history of Techrules, as we look to increase our international capabilities in engineering and manufacturing. Following significant interest in our micro-turbine recharging technology we are working hard to establish key partnerships with several global companies that will enable us to develop new products and low emission commercial applications for our advanced propulsion system, including a variety of low emissions mobility solutions and light commercial vehicles. —Matthew Jin, CTO of Techrules

A partnership with new-energy bus manufacturer, Wuzhoulong Motors, will see buses powered by the TREV system, fueled by natural gas. The newly developed buses will allow for more fuel-efficient air conditioning and remove the range limitations associated with pure electric buses.

An agreement is also being finalized with Shenzhen BAK Technology Co. Ltd, a global leader in battery research and development with five percent of the global lithium battery market. The companies will jointly develop delivery vehicles powered by the TREV system, to provide a capable and cost-effective light commercial vehicle with unprecedented range.