Audi prices e-tron starting at €80,000; new Audi Sport e-tron GT promised for 2020

Audi’s first fully electric series-produced model, the Audi e-tron, will be available in Germany starting at €80,000 (US$98,800), said Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management, at Audi’s annual press conference in Ingolstadt. Audi will stage the world premiere of the battery-electric vehicle this summer in Brussels. The Audi e-tron Sportback will follow in 2019.





Rupert Stadler with the Audi e-tron prototype.

Stadler also presented a design sketch of a fully electric gran turismo: the Audi e-tron GT. This spearhead from Audi Sport will be produced at the Böllinger Höfe plant near Neckarsulm as of 2020.





Sketch of e-tron GT.

Stadler said that Audi will leverage the Modular Electric Toolkit that Volkswagen is developing for the compact segment as well as its own premium-architecture electrification to be used for electric vehicles in the mid-, upper-, and luxury-range. Through this cooperation with Porsche, Audi will reduce development costs by a three-digit million euro amount.

By 2025, Audi will have approximately 20 electrified models in its product offering across the entire portfolio. More than half of them will be fully electric; the others will be plug-in hybrids. Furthermore, all core model series will be equipped at least with mild hybrids. Audi already offers cars with some degree of electrified drive systems in half of its core model series.