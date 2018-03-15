Audi prices e-tron starting at €80,000; new Audi Sport e-tron GT promised for 2020
15 March 2018
Audi’s first fully electric series-produced model, the Audi e-tron, will be available in Germany starting at €80,000 (US$98,800), said Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management, at Audi’s annual press conference in Ingolstadt. Audi will stage the world premiere of the battery-electric vehicle this summer in Brussels. The Audi e-tron Sportback will follow in 2019.
Stadler also presented a design sketch of a fully electric gran turismo: the Audi e-tron GT. This spearhead from Audi Sport will be produced at the Böllinger Höfe plant near Neckarsulm as of 2020.
Stadler said that Audi will leverage the Modular Electric Toolkit that Volkswagen is developing for the compact segment as well as its own premium-architecture electrification to be used for electric vehicles in the mid-, upper-, and luxury-range. Through this cooperation with Porsche, Audi will reduce development costs by a three-digit million euro amount.
By 2025, Audi will have approximately 20 electrified models in its product offering across the entire portfolio. More than half of them will be fully electric; the others will be plug-in hybrids. Furthermore, all core model series will be equipped at least with mild hybrids. Audi already offers cars with some degree of electrified drive systems in half of its core model series.
Comments