Air Products to provide hydrogen fueling equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s first hydrogen fueling station in China

Air Products signed an agreement with state-owned Shenhua New Energy Co. Ltd. (New Energy), a subsidiary of China’s energy conglomerate China Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd. (China Energy), to provide two hydrogen dispensers to China Energy’s first commercial hydrogen fueling station project in Rugao City of Jiangsu Province, eastern China.

Air Products’ SmartFuel hydrogen dispenser will be supplied for the project for fueling the hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles. The fueling station is expected to be one of the largest in China in terms of fueling capacity when it becomes operational in mid-2018.

China Energy was established in November 2017 by the merger of Shenhua Group, a world-class energy company, and China’s power giant China Guodian Corporation. With assets exceeding US$270 billion, China Energy has set a number of world records including being the largest producer of coal, thermal power, renewable energy, and coal-to-oil and coal chemical products. Clean energy, including hydrogen, is a key focus of the Group.

Air Products has participated in several of China’s demonstration projects, such as powering the official shuttle buses for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, 2010 Asian Games and 2011 Shenzhen Universiade. The hydrogen fueling station in Beijing has continued to serve local vehicles since the events concluded.

As part of its efforts to support China’s hydrogen energy industry, Air Products also announced it has joined the National Alliance of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell (NAHFC) organization, which was co-initiated by China Energy and officially established in Beijing in February.

The alliance is a government-backed national platform to develop the hydrogen and fuel cell industry by consolidating resources and innovative technologies from key industry players and institutes. It also serves as a think-tank to form the national hydrogen energy strategy and development roadmap. As a key member in the alliance, Air Products will leverage its leading expertise in hydrogen production, storage, transportation and dispensing infrastructure to support the hydrogen energy blueprint outlined in China’s 13th Five-Year Plan.

As the leading global supplier of hydrogen to refineries to assist in producing cleaner burning transportation fuels, Air Products has rich experience in the hydrogen fueling industry. The company has been involved in more than 200 hydrogen fueling projects in more than 20 countries.

Several sites for certain hydrogen fueling applications are currently fueling at rates of more than 75,000 refills per year. Use of the company’s fueling technology is increasing and accounts for more than 1,500,000 hydrogen fills per year. Cars, trucks, vans, buses, scooters, forklifts, locomotives, planes, cell towers, material handling equipment, and even submarines have been fueled using Air Products’ technologies.