Toyota unveiles flexible fuel hybrid prototype in Brazil

Toyota unveiled a prototype hybrid flexible-fuel vehicle (Hybrid FFV) during an event Toyota held São Paulo, Brazil. Stakeholders including the state government, universities, and the sugarcane association (the Sugarcane Industry Union: UNICA) attended the event. The prototype is the combination of a flexible-fuel vehicle (FFV) that can be powered by both gasoline and alternative fuels such as ethanol, and Toyota’s hybrid system.

The Hybrid FFV is a new powertrain system that Toyota is developing with an aim to popularize hybrid electric vehicles in Brazil and to contribute to the environment through reduction of CO 2 emissions. The prototype uses the Toyota Prius—which is currently sold and becoming popular in Brazil—as a base model.





Toyota’s initial studies suggest that a Hybrid FFV has an advantage in environmental performance compared to a standard FFV on a well-to-wheels basis. If the Hybrid FFV is fueled only by sugarcane-based ethanol (E100 fuel), the results are even better.

Toyota will collect various data through real-world road testing in Brazil going forward and evaluate the Hybrid FFV system’s reliability, durability, and powertrain performance, with an eye toward commercialization.