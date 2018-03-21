BMW R&D spending this year could reach €7B; e-mobility, autonomy, new model initiative

After spending €6.108 billion (US$7.5 billion) on R&D in 2017, the BMW Group will boost its investment this year by a further high three-digit million-euro amount year-on-year, primarily for the ongoing new model initiative as well as continued work on e-mobility and autonomous driving. In absolute terms, the amount could reach the €7-billion (US$8.6-billion) mark.

BMW said that the major scale of investment reflects the BMW Group’s determination to play a leading role in transforming the mobility sector with its future-oriented ACES program: Automated, Connected, Electrified and Services.





Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, with the BMW i Vision Dynamics.

In 2017, the BMW Group delivered more than 100,000 electrified vehicles to customers for the first time in a single year, mainly driven by the performance of the all-electric BMW i3, sales of which have risen every year since its market launch in 2013.

Last year, the BMW Group accounted for more newly registered electrified vehicles (all-electric + plug-in hybrid) than any other manufacturer in Europe, with a share of 21%. The BMW Group intends to grow sales of its electrified vehicles to at least 140,000 units globally in 2018 and is targeting more than half a million units on the world’s roads by the end of 2019.

At the Geneva Motor Show in early March, the BMW Group announced that the BMW i Vision Dynamics, unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017, will be launched as the all-electric BMW i4 (earlier post) and manufactured at the Munich plant. Today, the BMW Group already manufactures electrified vehicles at ten production facilities.

In 2019, Plant Oxford will join this list with the start of production of the fully-electric MINI. The BMW i4 is just one of the 25 electrified models that the BMW Group intends to bring to market by 2025. Half of these models will be fully electric. Powered by the fifth generation of battery and drivetrain technology, from 2021 the BMW Group will be capable of offering all-electric vehicles with a range of up to 700 kilometers (435 miles) and plug-in hybrids with an electrical range of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles).