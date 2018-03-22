ULEMCo delivers first hydrogen dual fuel road sweeper to Aberdeen City Council

UK-based ULEMCo—a spin-out from Revolve Technologies focused on conversions of diesel vehicles to hydrogen dual fuel operation—has collaborated with Aberdeen City Council (ACC) to deliver the first hydrogen dual fuel road sweeper. The vehicles will use hydrogen fuel for around a third of the energy used to drive and operate the vehicles.

The cleaner sweeper has been adapted by retrofitting a standard EURO 6 DAF truck to run on both diesel and hydrogen fuel. Emission savings of around 30% are projected from the refitting of ULEMCo technology onto the DAF truck, and the partners believe this makes it best in class for both CO 2 and air quality emissions for this type of vehicle.





ACC will be able to refuel the sweepers at the state of the art Aberdeen City Hydrogen Energy Storage (ACHES) hydrogen station, which makes hydrogen from renewable electricity, on a daily basis. This is designed to ensure that use of dual fuel is maximized throughout the day.





The work was delivered as part of project HyTIME, within the Low Emission Freight and Logistics Trial, funded by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) in partnership with Innovate UK.

This latest initiative further demonstrates the potential for hydrogen dual fuel to make a significant impact on reducing diesel emissions from commercial vehicles. We have demonstrated how ULEMCo technology can be applied to many different vehicles, with practical and measurable benefits. —Amanda Lyne, CEO of ULEMCo

In September 2017, ULEMCo reported completing the first hydrogen fuel conversion for a UK commercial waste company. Oxfordshire-based Grundon Waste Management selected ULEMCo to carry out the hydrogen diesel dual-fuel conversion for one of its waste disposal trucks. The project represents the first such conversion of a DAF vehicle.

That project featured a new modular approach to conversion by ULEMCo. It deployed a 10 kg hydrogen unit on the side of the truck—an approach that enables the company to reduce the costs of converting other vehicle types.

ULEMCo’s hydrogen conversion includes: