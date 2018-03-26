Daimler launches new DENZA 500 electric vehicle for the Chinese market; 500 km range

Daimler and BYD Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. have launched the new DENZA 500 battery-electric vehicle from their joint venture, Shenzhen DENZA New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd. (DENZA Auto).

Engineered and produced in and for China, the new DENZA 500 model combines Daimler’s vehicle architecture expertise and advanced safety engineering with BYD’s leading advantages in battery technology. A new battery and additional weight reductions allow increased energy efficiency, providing an extended range of around 500 km (311 miles). The new DENZA 500 was tested in a wide range of harsh conditions, including severe winter testing at temperatures of as low as –40 degrees Celsius (-40 ˚F).





Via the DENZA application, WeChat account, or car navigation system, DENZA owners can quickly locate over 112,000 charging piles across the country.

The DENZA 500 adopts a refreshed and unique exterior design, featuring “tiger eye” LED headlights and rippling LED taillights, while inside sees a larger 9-inch touchscreen. Upgraded connectivity services include charging solutions and the DENZA smartphone application.





In 2017, DENZA achieved its best sales performance to date, with retail sales volume increasing by 85% year-on-year, outpacing the industry average, with strong customer reception of the DENZA 400 model.

The brand also expanded its reach through selected Mercedes-Benz dealer partners, which now offer sales and after-sales service for DENZA vehicles. Through cooperation with Chinese ride hailing platforms, DENZA has allowed even more Chinese customers to experience the brand’s environmentally-friendly mobility.

DENZA Auto is a 50:50 joint venture of Daimler Greater China Ltd. and BYD Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. Established in 2011, DENZA Auto was the first Sino-German joint venture dedicated to battery electric vehicles.

DENZA Auto was the first electric vehicle manufacturer in China to conduct crash tests according to the C-NCAP standard, receiving a 5-star rating. DENZA is one of the key pillars of Daimler’s New Energy Vehicle strategy in China, contributing to its NEV offensive as a homegrown brand.