Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volkswagen unveils 5-seat Atlas Cross Sport Concept plug-in hybrid with 26-mile AER; mild hybrid option
Fresno County Rural Transit Agency orders two BYD electric buses for new route

Cepton unveils next-generation LiDAR for autonomous vehicles

28 March 2018

Cepton Technologies, Inc., a provider of 3D LiDAR solutions for automotive, industrial and mapping applications, unveiled its Vista LiDAR sensor at the annual NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference, with immediate availability for the autonomous vehicle market.

Cepton says that the Vista LiDAR sensor delivers best-in-class performance to the automotive market when compared to current LiDAR technologies. The 120-line-equivalent scanner delivers 200 meters of range and 0.2 degrees of spatial resolution. The Vista LiDAR is significantly smaller than most solutions on the market and uses fewer than 10 watts of power. This allows automakers to integrate LiDAR technology seamlessly into the vehicle body.

The Vista sensor is the fourth LiDAR product developed by the Cepton team over its first 20 months in operation. Built on Cepton’s patented micro-motion technology (MMT) platform, Vista has no rotational or frictional parts, consisting only of high-maturity automotive components for expedited automotive grade certification.

Vista LiDAR samples are available today for Cepton’s automotive partners to evaluate in their self-driving fleets. Automated volume production will start in Q2, 2018.

In collaboration with NVIDIA, Cepton leverages the NVIDIA DRIVE platform for advanced processing of LiDAR data. This AI supercomputer combines deep learning and sensor fusion to accurately paint a full, 360-degree environment representing dynamic and static objects encompassing the vehicle.

Posted on 28 March 2018 in Autonomous driving, Sensors | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)