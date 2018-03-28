Waymo, Jaguar Land Rover in long-term partnership, beginning with self-driving Jaguar I-PACE EV; up to 20,000 in first two years of production

Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo announced a long-term strategic partnership under which the two companies will develop premium self-driving electric vehicles for Waymo’s driverless transportation service. Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo (formerly Google self-driving car project) will work together to design and engineer self-driving Jaguar I-PACE vehicles. Up to 20,000 I-PACEs will be built in the first two years of production and be available for riders of Waymo’s driverless service, serving a potential one million trips per day.





Waymo Jaguar I-PACEs, equipped with Waymo’s self-driving technology, will start testing later this year. On-road testing and capturing real-world data will allow Waymo and Jaguar Land Rover engineers to refine technology and deliver optimum safety and reliability.

The Jaguar I-PACE was launched earlier this month and is the company’s first full-electric SUV. (Earlier post.) The I-PACE has a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery and offers sports car performance of 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds along with a 480 km range (298 miles) (WLTP cycle) and 0-80% charging time of 40 minutes with a 100 kW DC fast charger.

Jaguar Land Rover is committed to investing heavily in autonomous, connected and future electrified technologies.

To date, Waymo is the only company with a fleet of fully self-driving cars—with no one in the front seat—on public roads. Later this year Waymo will launch the world’s first self-driving transportation service allowing members of the public to use Waymo’s app to request a vehicle.

The Waymo Jaguar I-PACE is being shown at the New York International Auto Show.