Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
MINI presents all-electric version of classic Mini at NY show
BMW i3 sales top 10K units in UK

Waymo, Jaguar Land Rover in long-term partnership, beginning with self-driving Jaguar I-PACE EV; up to 20,000 in first two years of production

28 March 2018

Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo announced a long-term strategic partnership under which the two companies will develop premium self-driving electric vehicles for Waymo’s driverless transportation service. Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo (formerly Google self-driving car project) will work together to design and engineer self-driving Jaguar I-PACE vehicles. Up to 20,000 I-PACEs will be built in the first two years of production and be available for riders of Waymo’s driverless service, serving a potential one million trips per day.

Waymo Jaguar Land Rover I-PACE 2

Waymo Jaguar I-PACEs, equipped with Waymo’s self-driving technology, will start testing later this year. On-road testing and capturing real-world data will allow Waymo and Jaguar Land Rover engineers to refine technology and deliver optimum safety and reliability.

The Jaguar I-PACE was launched earlier this month and is the company’s first full-electric SUV. (Earlier post.) The I-PACE has a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery and offers sports car performance of 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds along with a 480 km range (298 miles) (WLTP cycle) and 0-80% charging time of 40 minutes with a 100 kW DC fast charger.

Jaguar Land Rover is committed to investing heavily in autonomous, connected and future electrified technologies.

To date, Waymo is the only company with a fleet of fully self-driving cars—with no one in the front seat—on public roads. Later this year Waymo will launch the world’s first self-driving transportation service allowing members of the public to use Waymo’s app to request a vehicle.

The Waymo Jaguar I-PACE is being shown at the New York International Auto Show.

Posted on 28 March 2018 in Autonomous driving, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)