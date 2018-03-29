Lincoln unveils Aviator three-row plug-in hybrid SUV production preview at New York show

At the New York International Auto Show, Lincoln unveiled Aviator, a three-row plug-in hybrid production preview. The “teaser” model serves to preview the direction Lincoln plans to take with its newest SUV when the production model goes on sale next year.





With its roomy interior and twin-turbocharged powertrain available with an advanced plug-in hybrid option, the three-row Aviator is targeting the heart of the premium market, entering the medium luxury SUV segment that represents more than a quarter of all premium SUVs sold. Appealing to millennials starting families, with the majority of vehicles sold to people ages 35 to 44, the medium luxury SUV segment saw sales of more than 585,000 vehicles in 2017.

The Lincoln twin-turbocharged engine can be paired with the brand’s first advanced plug-in hybrid technology—the first time the company will offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain mated to a twin-turbocharged engine.

Lincoln Drive Modes allow clients to further customize the drive experience, while a 12-inch standard cluster display confirms the choice with dynamic, easy-to-read graphics.

Owners can use their smartphone as a key. Activated through the Lincoln Way app, it allows owners to lock and unlock, open the trunk and, most importantly, start and drive the vehicle—no smart key fob is necessary.

Phone as a Key is designed to offer other amenities similar to a smart key fob. For example, drivers can activate a locator chirp to find Aviator in a crowded parking lot, or recall their personal profile. Should the phone battery go dead, a backup passcode can be entered on the standard exterior keypad to gain access, then clients can start and proceed to drive the vehicle via the center touch screen. And, if the phone is lost or stolen, Phone as a Key can be deleted.

With Aviator’s advanced forward camera scanning the road ahead, Lincoln’s first Suspension Preview Technology seamlessly adjusts the suspension for upcoming road conditions. This can help reduce driver stress caused by potholes and bumps in the road.

Aviator will be equipped with Lincoln Co-Pilot360, an advanced suite of standard driver-assist technologies including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, lane keeping system, reverse camera and auto high-beam lighting.

Aviator offers Reverse Brake Assist, an enhanced driver-assist technology that integrates rear sensors and a camera to provide automatic braking if an obstacle is detected behind the vehicle.

Aviator also debuts a selection of considerate prompts delivered through the newest version of SYNC. With the introduction of these prompts, or cues, Lincoln advances the brand’s holistic approach to vehicle ownership by bringing those services into the car. The prompts are designed to deliver helpful information to drivers visually on the cluster display, recommending appropriate actions to help them overcome whatever situation they’re facing. Should they run low on fuel, for example, Aviator will notify them and seamlessly connect them with navigation to offer them the closest gas station options.