Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Toyota, Suzuki reach basic agreement toward mutual supply of hybrid and other vehicles in India
Automakers and Northeast states partner on ad campaign for EVs

Hitachi, Mitsubishi Motors and ENGIE testing plug-in vehicles as renewable energy storage for office buildings

29 March 2018

Hitachi Europe Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors and ENGIE are partnered in a project to explore the potential for electric vehicles to act as a means of energy storage for an office building. For this demonstration, the consortium linked Hitachi’s vehicle-to-everything (V2X) charger to ENGIE’s office building in Zaandam, The Netherlands.

I329-1

Hitachi’s V2X Charger is the first recharger that not only recharges an electric car but can also discharge the energy back into the building/grid providing different flexibilities including kW, ΔkW, kWh and VAR. Moreover, it is possible to connect solar panels and external storage directly to the recharger, allowing a more efficient electricity supply to buildings.

The V2X Charger is connected to the building’s energy supply and, when the building generates more solar power than it needs, this excess energy is stored in the battery of the electric car. This energy can then be discharged back into the grid when appropriate. The car battery therefore acts as an energy storage source, as well as an emergency power supply.

Contributions from the partners include:

  • Hitachi is providing its V2X charger, which enables bi-directional charging between the electric car battery and the building or electricity grid. It is also supplying the technology which enables the integration of energy between the vehicle and the building, and the vehicle and the electricity grid.

  • ENGIE is connecting the battery inside the electric car via a V2X Charger to the building’s energy supply system and integrating it with solar panels or other renewable energy sources within the smart grid.

  • Mitsubishi Motors is providing an Outlander PHEV SUV.

For the next stage of the project, the consortium will examine how electric vehicles, renewable energy and Building Energy Management Systems can work together to enable buildings to become energy-neutral. This leads to intelligent and more efficient microgrids that can interact with building energy management systems (BEMS).

Posted on 29 March 2018 in Electric (Battery), Plug-ins, Smart charging, V2X | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)