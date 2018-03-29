Genesis unveils battery-electric high-performance Essentia Concept in New York

Genesis unveiled its Essentia Concept at the New York International Auto Show. The all-electric, high-performance concept elevates and reimagines the “Athletic Elegance” design paradigm, while providing a vision of future Genesis product performance and technology.

Essentia is the brand’s first battery electric vehicle and features a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque, a robust, multi-motor electric powertrain, and a custom-tailored interior. Essentia is the brand’s initial concept for a true GT car.





Underneath the carbon-fiber monocoque of Essentia is a high-density battery pack and multiple electric motors. The electric powertrain allowed Genesis Design to redefine classic GT proportions with an extremely low, transparent hood that flows seamlessly into the windshield and the “bubble” roof.

The battery pack is housed in the center tunnel in an I-shape structure, as opposed to underneath the passenger compartment. This allows Essentia to achieve the super-low, 50-inch roofline and spacious, GT-style cabin. Essentia offers an estimated 0-to-60 time of 3.0 seconds.





For those moments when knowing what’s ahead is critical, Essentia features advanced vehicle-to-infrastructure and vehicle-to-vehicle technology. Essentia can inform the driver of up-to-the-minute road conditions, and help avoid accidents and traffic jams. Further to that, instead of simply providing the quickest or most efficient route, Essentia uses machine learning intelligence to recommend routes based on driver inclination.

When the route is chosen, Essentia automatically tailors the driving character to its owner’s preference for that road—from seat position to powertrain performance and audiophile system to chassis settings.

Essentia also integrates with smart homes and devices, offering situation-based, personalized recommendations. Entirely customizable, the system also allows Essentia to connect seamlessly with the driver’s smart home systems to preprogram HVAC settings, turn on lights, allow for package deliveries, and automatically take the stress out of mundane tasks.

AI also plays a critical role in the technological capabilities of Essentia. Voice recognition and the next-generation Genesis Intelligent Assistant allow for two-way dialogue and full vehicle control through voice command, as well as individual driving behavior analysis and driver mood determination. Essentia can transact mobile payments through its center screen, making electronic payments possible for all kinds of situations.