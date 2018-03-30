NASA and ARPA-E collaborate on iTech competition for transformational energy technologies

NASA iTech and the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) are collaborating on a unique iTech competition to identify transformational energy technologies that can improve energy generation, storage and distribution to the benefit of both space exploration and life on Earth.

For the 2018 iTech Energy Cycle, NASA and ARPA-E are seeking to identify the nation’s top entrepreneurs and researchers to present their innovative technologies to address energy-specific challenges. A few examples of technology sub-themes that NASA believes have the potential to improve future space power systems include, but are not limited to:

Fuel Cells and Regenerative Fuel Cells

High-energy Density Batteries and Supercapacitors

Solar Power Systems

Small Fission Power Systems

Innovative Power Management and Distribution (including smart grids and wireless power transfer)

X-Factor Energy: innovations so compelling NASA and ARPA-E should know about them

Although this is not a typical Cycle, NASA iTech has proven to be a successful public-private partnership model for stimulating the development of groundbreaking technologies, without the government being the early investor. Previous entrants to NASA iTech have already raised more than $50 million in private investment funds. —Kira Blackwell, NASA iTech program executive in the Space Technology Mission Directorate

Continuing through 29 April 2018, inventors and entrepreneurs can submit a five-page white paper on their concept on the NASA iTech website. A panel of subject matter experts from NASA and ARPA-E will review ideas submitted and select the top 10 finalists based on their relevance and potential impact.

The finalists have an opportunity to present their technologies and engage with NASA and ARPA-E subject matter experts, potential investors, and industry partners. Citi will also host the final round of coaching and judging at Citi’s global headquarters in New York City from 11-14 June.

NASA iTech is an initiative sponsored by NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate and managed by the National Institute of Aerospace in Hampton, Virginia.