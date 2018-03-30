ITM Power to study large-scale production of renewable hydrogen in British Columbia; export to Japan and California
30 March 2018
The British Columbia Government Ministries of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources and Jobs, Trade and Technology has awarded ITM Power a grant to undertake a Power-to-Gas (P2G) feasibility study. In the initial phase of the project, ITM Power will undertake a techno-economic feasibility study for the large-scale centralized production of renewable hydrogen in the province of British Columbia (BC).
Although the initial contract value of the feasibility study is relatively small, the project has the potential to be one of the largest of its kind globally, with total hydrogen electrolysis capacity of up to 300MW under consideration, to be used to supply both domestic and international export demand.
Although currently, this project does not sit within ITM Power’s opportunity pipeline, assuming a positive economic result of the feasibility study, a pilot plant will be considered for construction, the company said.
Once fully financed, the contract value of the pilot plant will be added to ITM Power’s opportunity pipeline. The project team includes ITM Power, Chiyoda Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and G&S Budd Consulting Ltd. The project is due to commence in Q2 2018 and has a duration of 12 months.
There is a growing demand for hydrogen in parts of the world that are leading the transition away from conventional energy sources to renewable, clean energy for both motive and stationary power applications. British Columbia’s grid is one of the cleanest in the world in terms of carbon emissions, with 92% of the power generated by hydro, and has competitive electricity rates. This positions BC as a strong candidate for production of renewable hydrogen generated via electrolysis.
This technology has the potential to make British Columbia a major player in the worldwide hydrogen economy. This project is a clear indicator that, as we move toward a strong, sustainable energy future, BC’s renewable and innovative clean energy resources make us an attractive destination for global investment.—Michelle Mungall, British Columbia’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources
OR they could build HVDC lines and export the electricity directly at 1 MV.
Hydro is very valuable as it can be provided as required, unlike wind or solar, so they should use it for balancing other people's renewables, and charge as much as possible, perhaps by building long range transmission lines.
Posted by: mahonj | 30 March 2018 at 02:09 AM
Commiefornia would no doubt be interested in a couple GW (or more) of power to replace Diablo Canyon with something other than natural gas. Wait, the Brown crime family is heavily invested in NG and wants that; besides, neither Washington nor Oregon would be particularly interested in hosting big transmission corridors which don't benefit them much. Never mind.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 30 March 2018 at 04:35 AM
Exporting clean Hydro/Wind e-energy to USA (on East or West Coast) has proven to be very difficult due to local (US interest) opposition, even with underground HVDC lines.
Long term contracts to export clean H2 to Asian and European countries may be a worthwhile solution to replace polluting fossil fuels?
Posted by: HarveyD | 30 March 2018 at 06:50 AM
Sell pure oxygen at a lower price.
Posted by: SJC | 30 March 2018 at 10:10 AM