Toyota Mobility Foundation awards 10 grants for hydrogen research initiative
30 March 2018
The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has selected ten researchers to receive grants from the research program to support innovative hydrogen energy solutions launched last year. (Earlier post.)
The Hydrogen Research Initiative started in July 2017 to support innovative research to reduce the output of carbon dioxide and/or the cost of hydrogen and hydrogen systems. Research proposals are to yield practical results in these areas between the years 2025 and 2030. This fiscal year, TMF solicited applications in four fields:
- Hydrogen generation
- Hydrogen storage and transport
- Hydrogen applications
- Energy systems
Toyota received 32 applications; a screening panel of hydrogen energy experts from universities and public research organizations determined the final grant awardees.
|Hydrogen generation
|Topic
|Researcher
|Institution
|Dynamic Simulation of Hydrogen Production System Using Estimated Renewable Electricity Profiles and a Water Electrolyzer Model
|KOJIMA,
Hirokazu
|National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology
|Investigation of catalyst / electrolyte interface structure during photoelectrochemical water splitting
|SATO,
Masahiro
|The University of Tokyo
|Innovative surface reforming technology development for functionalization of stainless steels as water electrolysis catalysts
|TODOROKI,
Naoto
|Tohoku University
|Development of air electrodes for proton-conducting solid oxide electrochemical cells
|MATSUI,
Tosihaki
|Kyoto University
|Development of oxide-based electrocatalyst of water electrolysis for production of CO2-free-hydrogen
|MATSUZAWA,
Koichi
|Yokohama National University
|Hydrogen storage and transport
|Topic
|Researcher
|Institution
|Computational Design for Higher-Order Porous Structures Suitable for Efficient Hydrogen Storage under Room Temperature-Molecular Dynamics Approach-
|Kim,
Hyeon-Deuk
|Kyoto University
|Development of organic hydride electrolyzer for hydrogen energy carrier synthesis
|NAGASAWA,
Kensaku
|Yokohama National University
|Hydrogen applications
|Topic
|Researcher
|Institution
|Examination of alternative measure for safety distance in high pressure hydrogen storage facility using porous wall
|ASAHARA,
Makoto
|Gifu University
|Energy systems
|Topic
|Researcher
|Institution
|Design of sustainable hydrogen supply system based on the spatial analysis
|FURUBAYASHI,
Takaaki
|Tohoku University
|Study for realization of hybrid energy system composed of electric and hydrogen energy using renewable energy and FCV
|YOSHIOKA,
Tsuyoshi
|The University of Tokyo
