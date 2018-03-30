Toyota Mobility Foundation awards 10 grants for hydrogen research initiative

The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has selected ten researchers to receive grants from the research program to support innovative hydrogen energy solutions launched last year. (Earlier post.)

The Hydrogen Research Initiative started in July 2017 to support innovative research to reduce the output of carbon dioxide and/or the cost of hydrogen and hydrogen systems. Research proposals are to yield practical results in these areas between the years 2025 and 2030. This fiscal year, TMF solicited applications in four fields:

Hydrogen generation

Hydrogen storage and transport

Hydrogen applications

Energy systems

Toyota received 32 applications; a screening panel of hydrogen energy experts from universities and public research organizations determined the final grant awardees.

Hydrogen generation Topic Researcher Institution Dynamic Simulation of Hydrogen Production System Using Estimated Renewable Electricity Profiles and a Water Electrolyzer Model KOJIMA,

Hirokazu National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology Investigation of catalyst / electrolyte interface structure during photoelectrochemical water splitting SATO,

Masahiro The University of Tokyo Innovative surface reforming technology development for functionalization of stainless steels as water electrolysis catalysts TODOROKI,

Naoto Tohoku University Development of air electrodes for proton-conducting solid oxide electrochemical cells MATSUI,

Tosihaki Kyoto University Development of oxide-based electrocatalyst of water electrolysis for production of CO 2 -free-hydrogen MATSUZAWA,

Koichi Yokohama National University

Hydrogen storage and transport Topic Researcher Institution Computational Design for Higher-Order Porous Structures Suitable for Efficient Hydrogen Storage under Room Temperature -Molecular Dynamics Approach- Kim,

Hyeon-Deuk Kyoto University Development of organic hydride electrolyzer for hydrogen energy carrier synthesis NAGASAWA,

Kensaku Yokohama National University

Hydrogen applications Topic Researcher Institution Examination of alternative measure for safety distance in high pressure hydrogen storage facility using porous wall ASAHARA,

Makoto Gifu University