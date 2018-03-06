Porsche unveils Mission E Cross Turismo EV study at Geneva show

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
06 March 2018

At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Porsche presented the Mission E Cross Turismo, a concept study of an electrically-powered “Cross-Utility Vehicle.” The road-ready Mission E Cross Turismo is a continuation of the Mission E study that Porsche presented at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) in 2015. (Earlier post.) The production car will celebrate its world premiere next year.

Designed for individuals with an active lifestyle, the new Mission E Cross Turismo demand-controlled all-wheel drive easily handles varied weather conditions. The interior offers plenty of cargo space while an exterior mounting system offers a solution for larger items—such as surfboards or bicycles, Porsche suggests.

Two permanent magnet synchronous motors (PSM) with a system output of more than 600 hp (440 kW) accelerate the Mission E Cross Turismo to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds and to 200 kmh (124 mph) in under twelve seconds. This performance is in addition to a continuous power level that allows for multiple launches in succession without losing performance.

Power is guaranteed on any surface with on-demand all-wheel drive with Porsche Torque Vectoring, which automatically distributes torque to individual wheels.

The all-wheel steering contributes to the agility and stability of the vehicle. Adaptive air suspension increases the ground clearance by up to 50 millimetres. Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) is also on board, providing active roll stabilisation and preventing side tilt of the vehicle when cornering and reducing lateral rocking of the vehicle on uneven surfaces.

The 800-volt architecture of the vehicle ensures that the lithium-ion battery can be charged for a range of around 250 miles (400 kilometers, according to the NEDC) in just over 15 minutes. Charging of the concept vehicle is flexible and can take place on the road or at home. The vehicle is prepared for connection to the fast charging network, which is being created on arterial roads as part of the IONITY joint venture. (Earlier post.)

Additionally, the battery of the Mission E Cross Turismo can be replenished using induction, a charging station or a Porsche home energy storage system. The latter is compatible with solar power generated by domestic photovoltaic systems.

The Mission E Cross Turismo is an expression of how we envision the all-electric future. It combines sportiness and everyday practicality in unique style. Our vehicle will be fast to drive, but also quick to recharge and able to replicate its performance time after time.

—Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG

