Auto Alliance pushing for passage of Maryland SB 1234 that would require state purchase of ZEVs; 50% of LDVs by 2026

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers (Auto Alliance) is strongly supporting the passage of Maryland’s SB 1234, a bill that would require the State of Maryland to purchase zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) for state fleets.

The bill phases in a requirement that, by fiscal 2026, 50% of light-duty vehicles purchased for the State vehicle fleet be zero-emission vehicles. The requirement does not apply to vehicles that have special performance requirements necessary for the protection and welfare of the public. The bill also includes a reporting requirement for State agencies that purchase vehicles. The bill would take effect 1 July 2018.

Maryland is one of nine states that has adopted California’s ZEV Mandate. The goal of the mandate is to improve the environment by spurring the sale of vehicles with alternative powertrains thus reducing carbon emissions.

While the mandate requires that 15% of all vehicles sold in the state by 2025 be ZEV, as of today less than one percent (0.65%) of vehicles sold in Maryland meet that standard. These numbers suggest that the ZEV mandate’s success in Maryland will require significant change in consumer attitudes and buying behavior.

The ZEV mandate is a consumption mandate—i.e., it is based on what customers buy rather than on what automakers produce.

The Alliance wants the state of Maryland to step up and to lead by example by passing SB 1234. Last year, Maryland governments at the state and local level only bought 30 ZEVs, or 0.62% of total government vehicle purchases.

In order to develop a sustainable market for these vehicles, it is important that all stakeholders from government, automakers, dealers, fuel providers, charging manufacturers, and utilities alike work together to develop a comprehensive and sustained strategy for success. Currently there are more than 35 models of zero-emission vehicles including plug-in hybrid, battery, and fuel cell electric vehicles. These vehicles are at the dealerships and on the roads, but this is just the beginning. Alliance members have announced plans for at least twice as many ZEV models over the next few years. We encourage the state of Maryland to carry a larger portion of the ZEV adoption responsibility they have already imposed on their citizens. SB 1234 is a good step in the right direction. —Auto Alliance

The Auto Alliance, the leading advocacy group for the auto industry in the US, represents 70% of all car and light truck sales in the United States, including the BMW Group, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz USA, Mitsubishi Motors, Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen Group of America and Volvo Car USA.