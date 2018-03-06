DOE awarding $12M for early-stage research for natural gas engines and off-road fluid power systems

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding $12 million to support early-stage research for natural gas engines and off-road fluid power systems. Of this, $4 million goes to three new cost-shared research projects focused on medium- and heavy-duty, on-road natural gas engines and $3 million goes to support two new cost-shared research projects for advancing fluid power systems for off-road vehicles. These five projects are complemented by $5 million in early-stage research at DOE’s National Laboratories.

Recipients of the three new cost-shared projects are:

Colorado State University will receive $1.2 million to research ultra-low emissions, high-efficiency heavy-duty natural gas engines with optimized combustion chamber designs.

University of Houston will receive $2 million to develop a new class of catalysts with low levels of precious metals for natural gas engine emissions control.

University of Minnesota will receive $1.1 million to advance low temperature combustion technologies for higher-efficiency natural gas engines.

In addition, DOE is supporting $3 million in early-stage research among several National Laboratories.

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) are researching active and durable catalysts for low temperature methane oxidation to enable efficient CNG engines.

Argonne National Laboratory (ANL), National Renewable Energy Laboratory, ORNL, and Sandia National Laboratories are working collaboratively to research fundamental in-cylinder and emissions-control advancements for higher-efficiency medium-/heavy-duty natural gas engines.

Fluid power systems in off-road vehicles play an important role in farming and construction vehicles such as backhoes, excavators, and plows. To improve the energy efficiency of these vehicles that use hydraulic actuators for tasks like moving, lifting, and plowing, DOE selected two new cost-shared projects:

Purdue University will receive $1.5 million to research a new architecture for fluid power systems in off-road vehicles that significantly reduces power losses and lower energy consumption by 70%.

University of Minnesota will receive $1.4 million to research a variable displacement motor for the off-highway market that reduces fuel consumption by 30% while increasing power density.

DOE is also supporting $2 million in early-stage research on mobile fluid-power systems. ANL, ORNL, and PNNL are developing high performance fluid additives and coatings to improve efficiency, durability, and environmental compatibility of off-road hydraulic fluids and components.