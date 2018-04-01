Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
EIA: US net energy imports in 2017 fell to their lowest levels since 1982
Volkswagen offers German diesel buyers security against possible bans

Ryder range-extended electric step vans produced by Workhorse now in W.B. Mason’s delivery fleet

01 April 2018

Ryder System, Inc. announced that W.B. Mason, the US’ second-largest privately owned office products dealer, has taken delivery of Workhorse E-GEN electric, range-extended step vans. The company has expanded its fleet with the Workhorse electric vehicles to support its national business product delivery operations.

2Image

Workhorse’s E-GEN step van demonstrates a 40 MPGe fuel efficiency in on-the-road applications, which reduces vehicle emissions by 75% and is six times more efficient than conventional step vans. The E-GEN model provides an average range of 120 miles on a single charge, with 60 miles all-electric utilizing Panasonic Li-Ion battery packs, and an additional 60 miles using the integrated BMW range extender.

In 2017, W.B. Mason announced its plans to lease Workhorse E-GEN electric vehicles through Ryder as the Company is the primary distributor and provider of service and support for Workhorse’s light and medium duty range-extended electric vehicle fleet in North America.

W.B. Mason is taking delivery of four electric vehicles from Ryder this year. The company’s fleet expansion is a continuation of W.B. Mason’s commitment to personalized, pinpoint delivery which aims to enhance its longstanding customer intimate delivery model by providing cost effective and environmentally sound delivery services.

Ryder collaborated with Workhorse to develop the electric vehicle chassis and Morgan Olson, the company that builds the walk-in van bodies for W.B. Mason, to configure a customized truck specification that meets the unique delivery requirements of a W.B. Mason vehicle.

The vehicles will be supported by ChargePoint as the primary charging infrastructure provider.

Posted on 01 April 2018 in Electric (Battery), Fleets | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)