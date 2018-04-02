Buick announces VELITE 6 PHEV, BEV models for China

Buick will add two new models to its China portfolio—the VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and VELITE 6 battery-electric vehicle (BEV)—to tap into the fast-growing domestic demand for new energy vehicles.

In April 2017, Buick introduced the Velite 5, its first extended-range electric vehicle, in a global debut in Shanghai. (Earlier post.) The VELITE 5 is based on the Chevrolet Volt.

The new models will leverage electrification and connectivity technology from GM and its partners, including Buick’s newest eMotion electric propulsion technology. They are based on the VELITE Concept new energy vehicle that was unveiled in November 2016. (Earlier post.)





Buick Velite Concept as introduced in November 2016. The development of the Velite Concept was led by the Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center (PATAC), GM’s engineering and design JV with SAIC, leveraging GM’s global resources.

The VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle will feature a high-performance hybrid electric vehicle propulsion system, which will maximize performance, fuel savings and range.

The VELITE 6 electric vehicle will adopt an all-new battery electric vehicle propulsion system.

As part of the Buick Blue new energy vehicle strategy, the two models will play a key role in addressing GM’s vision of zero emissions and providing more intelligent options in its largest market.

Buick is focused on offering its customers worldwide a range of electrified options – from mild hybrids to all-electric vehicles. The new models will join the Regal Hybrid, VELITE 5 extended-range electric vehicle and LaCrosse Hybrid in Buick’s electrified lineup in China.