Porsche invests in Israeli AI start-up Anagog; on-device mobility status detection

Porsche Digital GmbH has purchased a minority stake in Israeli start-up Anagog as a strategic expansion to its digital innovation portfolio. Founded in 2010, the Tel Aviv-based start-up currently has around 30 employees and specializes in developing artificial intelligence (AI) in the context of mobility. Daimler also recently took a stake in the company. (Earlier post.)

Anagog’s system architecture provides on-device mobility status detection, with cloud-based processing power, deep learning and an analytics platform. Modern smartphones have up to 15 different types of sensors. Anagog’s state machine, combined with machine learning technology, allows it to collect the raw sensor data directly from the source.

It then analyzes and aggregates the sensor data on each handset in real-time, in order to determine user activity levels and location.

Software programmed and patented by Anagog thus allows companies better to understand and anticipate customer behavior in certain situations, leading to features such as intelligent parking options being created. With this investment, Porsche is continuing to drive digital transformation and as a result can now develop and offer context-based and personalized services.

The technology offered by Anagog is integrated into smartphone applications and is currently used in about 100 different apps worldwide. Data analysis happens directly on the mobile device; there is no need for user data to be transferred to the cloud or to external servers. As a result, users retain full control over their data, while still benefitting from better contextual services.

Porsche Digital GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche AG and represents its competence center for digitization. The company defines and implements new value creation strategies and innovative digital product ranges in close cooperation with all Porsche AG departments. Porsche Digital identifies and evaluates trends and invests in start-ups, thus securing access to relevant technologies. The subsidiary of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer sees itself as an interface between Porsche and innovators all over the world.

The company has sites in Ludwigsburg, Berlin and Santa Clara in Silicon Valley, and further locations in Asia are planned.