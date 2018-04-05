Autotalks and Griiip demonstrate first motorsport V2V application on a racetrack

Autotalks, a developer of V2X (Vehicle to Everything) communication chipsets, and the Israeli startup Griiip, which is developing a next generation single seater race car, have demonstrated the first motorsport Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) application on a racetrack.

As part of the demonstration, which took place on 15 March 2018 in a new motorsport park in Be’er Sheva, Israel, Griiip equipped all their G1 racecars on the track with Autotalks’ V2X solution, based on the CRATON2 chipset. According to the companies, the newly demonstrated motorsport V2V solution is set to eliminate a significant number of racecar accidents and casualties in professional and amateur racing.

The motorsport V2V solution understands when a racecar seriously endangers the safety of other drivers—for example when a driver loses control of the car and stops in a dangerous place on the track or when a car slows down unexpectedly. In such scenarios, an alert is immediately sent to all the drivers approaching the danger, in order to prevent a crash.

The alert is flashing yellow lights and a buzzer sound which increases in intensity as the car gets closer to the danger area. By providing an instant, clear warning, rather than waiting for the yellow flag, on-track accidents can be avoided, which often become chain accidents due to the high speeds involved.

The CRATON2 chipset, specifically designed for autonomous vehicles, integrates a mobility optimized IEEE 802.11p modem, ultra-low-latency V2X Hardware Security Module (eHSM), hardware acceleration engines for line-rate message verification, single/dual ARM Cortex A7 processor capable of running full V2X middleware and applications and optional secure CAN MCU.

In addition, CRATON2 supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac to enable external WiFi for supplementary value added services. Due to its high level of integration, CRATON2 is cost-optimized, as it reduces development, integration and certification effort and ensures the quickest time-to-market, the company claims.

Griiip designs and manufactures innovative race cars targeted at the entry level categories. Its first car, the G1, powered by the Aprilia V4 1000cc engine, is now set to start racing in the G1 Series in Italy. The G1 is one of the lightest race cars in the world, with a weight of 390 kg (860 lbs) including fuel.