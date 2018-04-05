Global Bioenergies beginning road testing with Audi A4 fueled with 34% renewable gasoline blends

Global Bioenergies is beginning the road-testing phase of renewable gasoline derived from its fermentative isobutene pathway. (Earlier post.) Global Bioenergies will use an EN228-compliant gasoline blend containing more than 34% of renewable, isobutene-derived, compounds to fuel a car on a circuit.

In preparation for commercial uses, Global Bioenergies developed several gasoline blends with two isobutene-derived compounds:

Isooctane, obtained by the condensation of two molecules of isobutene followed by hydrogenation; and

ETBE, obtained by the condensation of isobutene and ethanol.

Both compounds are high-performance additives (octane rating equal to or higher than 100) that have been in the past produced from fossil oil. Global Bioenergies’ unique process allows to produce the same compounds from renewable feedstocks such as industrial-grade sugars, straw, residual wood and potentially syngas.

The blends prepared by incorporating both ETBE and isooctane were designed for compliance with the EN228 norm, and are thus already authorized for sale to any gasoline car owner without any specific labeling requirement.

FEV, a German corporation leader in the field of engine-testing, analyzed the characteristics of these high octane fuel blends using a single-cylinder test engine.

ETBE and isooctane are known to be very high-performance additives, and the results were generally in line with expectations. Furthermore, the properties of the added fuel components may suggest some reduction of particle emissions. We are eager to contribute to the development of high-renewable-content fuels leading to reduced carbon footprint and improved air quality. —Dr. Johannes Scharf, Vice President Gasoline Powertrains at FEV Europe GmbH

An Audi A4 2.0 TFSI provided by the carmaker, Global Bioenergies’ long-term partner, and fueled by the renewable blends will drive the Montlhéry speed ring.

The objective of the partnership with Global Bioenergies is to develop sustainable e-benzin to our customers, as a contribution of Audi to reduce the automotive carbon footprint. The potential CO 2 -savings and emission reduction effects associated to drop-in synthetic fuels are important assets in our e-fuels strategy. —Reiner Mangold, Head of sustainable product development at Audi