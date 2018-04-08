Global debut of Buick Enspire electric concept SUV in China; GM China sales up 2% in February, Buick up 4%

GM’s Buick brand will stage the global debut of the Enspire, its new all-electric concept SUV, at Buick Brand Night on 17 April in Wuzhen, Zhejiang. It will also be on display to the public at Auto China 2018 in Beijing, which begins later this month.





Buick Enspire all-electric concept SUV teaser.

The Enspire leverages GM’s global resources and is an exploration of design and new technologies. Buick has sold more than 9 million vehicles in China since its introduction by SAIC-GM in 1998.

GM China sales in February. General Motors and its joint ventures in China delivered a March record of 352,346 vehicles. Sales were up 2% from a year earlier. Buick and Cadillac had record deliveries in March, while Chevrolet grew 35% from a year earlier.

Sales in the first three months of 2018 increased 8% on an annual basis to 986,052 units.

Buick deliveries rose 4% to 92,007 units. Sales of the Excelle GT sedan, the most popular Buick model, reached nearly 24,000 units. Deliveries of the Verano family rose 13% to more than 15,000 units. Strong demand for the new-generation GL8 drove GL8 MPV family deliveries up 24% to more than 13,000 units.

Cadillac sales increased 46% from the previous March to 18,007 units. Sales of the XT5 luxury SUV, the brand’s best-selling model, rose 36% to more than 6,100 units. XTS luxury sedan sales advanced 65% to nearly 5,100 units. ATS-L luxury sport sedan sales grew 32% to more than 5,200 units. Deliveries of the CT6 prestige sedan nearly doubled, topping 1,500 units.

Chevrolet deliveries increased 35% to 47,017 units. Deliveries of the Cavalier were up 85% to nearly 19,000 units. Chevrolet introduced the Cavalier 325T with a new-generation Ecotec 1.0L turbocharged engine in March to further bolster sales of its best-selling nameplate in China. Sales of the Malibu family, Chevrolet’s flagship sedan, increased 33% to about 9,600 units. The Equinox global SUV achieved sales of nearly 6,000 units.

Baojun sales totaled 76,980 units. Baojun 510 SUV deliveries nearly doubled to over 32,000 units, as it remained the brand’s sales champion for a full year. Sales of the Baojun 310 family soared 58% to more than 16,000 units, with about two-thirds accounted for by the Baojun 310 wagon. The Baojun 530, a new compact SUV available in eight variants, had sales of about 10,000 units following its launch on 11 March.

Wuling deliveries totaled 118,335 units, as the brand sustained its market dominance in the mini-commercial vehicle segment. The Hong Guang MPV family, Wuling’s best-selling nameplate, had sales of more than 45,000 units. The Hong Guang S3, which was introduced in November, contributed about a quarter of sales.

General Motors will begin reporting its China vehicle sales on a quarterly basis, consistent with its recent US announcement. In 2018, second quarter sales will be released in July, third quarter sales in October and fourth quarter sales in January 2019.