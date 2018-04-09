Nissan to unveil new EV at Auto China 2018, showcase Nissan LEAF and IMx KURO with B2V technology

Nissan will unveil a new electric model at Auto China 2018 in Beijing and showcase the new Nissan LEAF and the Nissan IMx KURO electric crossover concept vehicle. Nissan says that the new model will help meet growing demand for electric cars in China and highlights Nissan’s commitment to electrification under the company’s midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E to 2022, and Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd.’s TRIPLE ONE plan. Nissan will also showcase its e-POWER electrified powertrain technology.

Introduced last October, the new Nissan LEAF is the flagship of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society. With more than 300,000 sold worldwide since its initial launch in 2010, the Nissan LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle.

The Nissan IMx KURO is making its China debut after being unveiled earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show. Nissan first unveiled the IMx at the Tokyo Motor Show in October 2017 (earlier post). The KURO variant strengthens the link between car and driver as a close, reliable partner that delivers a safer, more convenient and more exciting drive.





Nissan IMx KURO

The IMx KURO features Nissan’s Brain-to-Vehicle technology (earlier post), the first system of its kind. The technology interprets signals from the driver’s brain to help the vehicle’s autonomous and manual systems learn from the driver.

At the core of the Nissan IMx KURO’s technological features is a future version of ProPILOT that offers fully autonomous operation. When ProPILOT drive mode is selected, the system stows the steering wheel inside the dashboard and reclines all seats, giving the driver more space and allowing the vehicle’s occupants to relax and enjoy their commute. When Manual drive mode is selected, the vehicle returns the steering wheel and seats to their original position, seamlessly transferring control back to the driver.

The B2V technology featured in the Nissan IMx KURO promises to speed up reaction times for drivers and will lead to cars that keep adapting to make driving more enjoyable. This breakthrough from Nissan is the result of research into using brain decoding technology to predict a driver’s actions and detect discomfort:

Predict: By catching signs that the driver's brain is about to initiate a movement—such as turning the steering wheel or pushing the accelerator pedal—driver assist technologies can begin the action more quickly. This can improve reaction times and enhance manual driving.

Detect: By detecting and evaluating driver discomfort, artificial intelligence can change the driving configuration or driving style when in autonomous mode.

Nissan’s B2V technology is the first system of its kind. The driver wears a device that measures brain wave activity, which is then analyzed by autonomous systems. By anticipating intended movement, the systems can take actions—such as turning the steering wheel or slowing the car—0.2 to 0.5 seconds faster than the driver, while remaining largely imperceptible.

The Nissan IMx KURO zero-emission concept vehicle adopts Nissan’s new electric vehicle platform, designed for maximum efficiency. It allows the floor to be completely flat, resulting in a spacious cabin and enhanced driving dynamics. With a low center of gravity, the chassis delivers sharp handling.



The IMx KURO is propelled by a pair of high-output electric motors at the front and rear, giving it all-wheel-drive capability. They combine to produce 320 kW of power and 700 N·m of torque—more than the Nissan GT-R supercar—sourced from a high-capacity battery that’s been redesigned and re-engineered for increased energy density. This new battery supports a driving range of more than 600 kilometers (373 miles) on a single charge.