Ford unveils new Focus; 10% better fuel economy; focus on tech; gasoline and diesel

Ford has unveiled the all-new Ford Focus. The new Focus features a broad suite of Ford advanced driver assistance technologies and advanced EcoBoost gasoline and EcoBlue diesel engines offering a 10% fuel-efficiency improvement across the range. Powertrains are supported by standard Auto Start-Stop for reduced running costs and a six-speed manual and a new eight-speed automatic transmission. The all-new Focus goes on sale in Europe and China this year and North America in 2019.

The all-new Focus is the first vehicle globally to be based on Ford’s new C2 platform designed to enhance crash performance; deliver more interior space for Ford’s mid-size models without negatively impacting exterior dimensions; and support improved aerodynamics for better fuel-efficiency. Ford has sold almost seven million Focus cars in Europe and more than 16 million around the world since the first generation Focus was introduced in 1998.

Engines. Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-liter EcoBoost is offered with 85 PS, 100 PS and 125 PS, and new 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine is offered with 150 PS and 182 PS.

Fuel-efficiency and CO 2 emissions from both EcoBoost gasoline engines are enhanced using Ford’s industry-first cylinder deactivation system for a three-cylinder engine, which can automatically stop one of the engine’s cylinders when full capacity is not needed, such as when coasting or cruising with light demand on the engine. The technology can disengage or re-engage one cylinder in 14 milliseconds.

Core EcoBoost technologies including advanced turbocharging, high-pressure direct fuel injection and Twin-independent Variable Cam Timing, also feature for both engines. Particulate emissions are reduced using standard gas particulate filter technology.

The 1.0-liter EcoBoost is further enhanced to deliver anticipated CO 2 emissions from 107 g/km for the five-door model using:

A reversed direction cylinder-head from which exhaust gases now exit the rear, for faster warm-up of emission reduction technology.

A high-pressure fuel rail that now delivers up to 250 bar injection pressure, helping reduce particulates emissions.

Wide-range cam-phasing, optimized cylinder turbulence and higher compression ratios for more efficient combustion.

Gallery-cooled pistons featuring low-friction piston rings to further reduce energy-sapping friction within the engine.

The new 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine delivers CO 2 emissions from an anticipated 122 g/km for the five-door model, with features including:

A new combination of port fuel injection and direct fuel injection that helps deliver high power and responsiveness alongside enhanced fuel-efficiency, with a particular increase in fuel-efficiency under light engine loads.

A low-friction three-cylinder architecture that delivers naturally high torque at low rpm An integrated exhaust manifold that improves fuel-efficiency by helping the engine reach optimal temperatures faster, and delivers torque more rapidly by minimizing the distance exhaust gasses travel between cylinders and turbocharger.

An all-aluminium construction for reduced weight.

Ford’s advanced new turbocharged EcoBlue diesel engines are designed to deliver higher power, more torque at low rpm, and enhanced fuel-efficiency and refinement for higher-mileage drivers.

The new 1.5-liter EcoBlue is offered with 95 PS and 120 PS both delivering 300 N·m of torque, and with CO 2 emissions from an anticipated 91 g/km for the five-door model. The 2.0‑liter EcoBlue engine delivers 150 PS, 370 Nm of torque, and CO 2 emissions from an anticipated 112 g/km for the five-door model.

The all-new 1.5-liter EcoBlue features innovative technologies, including:

Low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation combined with water-air charge cooling for more efficient combustion and reduced emissions.

An integrated intake manifold for optimized engine breathing.

Low-inertia turbocharging for faster, more controllable turbo response, featuring rocket engine materials designed for high temperature applications.

A high-pressure fuel injection system that is more responsive, quieter, and offers more precise fuel delivery.

In addition to an integrated intake system with mirror-image porting for optimized engine breathing; low-inertia turbocharger; high-pressure fuel injection system that is more responsive, quieter and offers more precise fuel delivery; and standard selective catalytic reduction emissions after-treatment that contributes to improved NO x reduction, the 2.0-liter EcoBlue features multiple innovations that reduce friction, including:



A 10 mm offset crank design that minimizes piston side-load, reducing rubbing forces against the cylinder walls.

Steel pistons—used for the first time in a Ford diesel engine—for optimized dimensions and less expansion when hot.

Minimized crankshaft bearing diameters.

A belt-in-oil design for the camshaft and oil pump drive belts.

Transmissions. Ford’s new quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission is engineered to further optimize fuel-efficiency and deliver responsive performance. Available with 125 PS 1.0-liter EcoBoost, 150 PS 1.5-liter EcoBoost, 120 PS 1.5-liter EcoBlue and 150 PS 2.0-liter EcoBlue engines, features include:

Adaptive Shift Scheduling , which assesses individual driving styles to optimise gearshift timings. The system can identify uphill and downhill gradients and hard cornering, and adjust gearshifts accordingly for a more stable, engaging and refined driving experience.

Adaptive Shift Quality Control, which assesses vehicle and environmental information to help adjust clutch pressures for consistently smooth gearshifts. The technology can also adjust shift smoothness to suit driving style.

Ford’s latest six-speed manual transmissions also enhance the driving experience with improved shift quality; reduced gear whine and rattle; and a low-friction architectures that feature low-viscosity oils, friction-optimized bearings and in some cases Teflon bushings.

Aerodynamics. The fuel-efficiency and CO 2 emission improvements of 10% across the range are supported by aerodynamics that result in best-in-class drag co-efficients of 0.250 for the Focus four-door and 0.273 for the Focus five-door models. Aerodynamic features include:

Standard Active Grille Shutter technology that automatically closes to reduce drag when cooling airflow to the radiator is not needed, now featuring improved sealing and ducting./li>

Air-curtain technology that guides airflow across the front wheels to reduce turbulence.

Air separation features incorporated into the rear bumper and light units, in addition to optimized rear spoiler and window strake designs, to limit drag-inducing vortices.

Additional underbody shielding for the central tunnel, fuel tank and rear axle.

Fuel-efficiency is further improved by weight-reductions of up to 88 kilogrammes like-for-like, compared with the outgoing Focus. Even the brake architecture is enhanced to benefit fuel-efficiency: the faster response of the Electric Brake Booster allows more clearance between the brake pads and disc for less drag.

Chassis. The new chassis, complemented with advanced driving technologies, delivers a class-leading, energetic, engaging and rewarding fun-to-drive experience for all-new Focus five-door and wagon customers, alongside greater refinement.

The all-new Focus features a new isolated subframe for the short long arm (SLA) independent rear suspension configuration that optimizes both comfort and the vehicle’s responses to driver inputs.

The SLA system delivers a desirable balance between front and rear compliance over larger bumps in the road, for smoother journeys. Multi-compound bushes feature different stiffness characteristics when stressed in different directions—separating the sub-frame from the body structure for better isolation of smaller bumps and improved noise, vibration and harshness. A unique SLA geometry for Focus wagon models repositions the dampers helping the vehicle remain agile and responsive even with a fully loaded boot, and helping maximise trunk space with a wider load-floor area.

A lightweight twist-beam rear suspension configuration is also offered. Enhanced using the same Ford-patented force vectoring spring technology that supports the responsive, engaging and fun-to-drive experience of the all-new Fiesta ST, the twist-beam configuration is designed to complement the lighter 1.0-liter EcoBoost and 1.5-liter EcoBlue powertrains.

The advanced spring technology applies vectoring forces to the rear suspension, enabling cornering forces to travel directly into the spring for increased lateral stiffness, and improving stability, agility and responsiveness for an even more enjoyable driving experience.

Refinement of five-door models equipped with SLA suspension is further enhanced with the first introduction of Ford’s CCD technology for Focus, which every 2 milliseconds monitors suspension, body, steering and braking inputs, and adjusts damping responses for outstanding ride quality.

The technology also helps reduce the impact of driving through potholes, by detecting the edge of a pothole and adjusting the damper so that the wheel doesn’t fall as far into it. Because the tire and wheel don’t drop as far, they don’t strike the opposite side of the pothole as harshly. The rear suspension can respond even faster, with a signal from the front wheel providing a pre-warning to the rear wheel well before it reaches the pothole.

The CCD system also supports Drive Mode technology. Normal, Sport and Eco modes are offered for the first time on a Focus, enabling drivers to immediately adjust throttle pedal, eight-speed automatic gearbox, Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) and ACC characteristics to match the driving situation. When equipped with CCD, Focus also offers Comfort and Eco-Comfort Drive Modes, and will adjust the suspension character accordingly.

A new column-mounted EPAS system and new software deliver an even more responsive, intuitive and engaging feel for a brilliantly rewarding driving experience, complemented by comfort-enhancing features including Torque Steer Compensation. Focus also debuts a bespoke, in-house developed Ford Stability Control system tailored to support Ford driving dynamics, and featuring Torque Vectoring Control.

Braking distances from 100 km/h (62 mph) are reduced by up to 1 meter, supported by the new Electric Brake Booster for select models that builds pressure faster, and delivers a more confident and consistent pedal feel across a broader range of operating conditions.

The new C2 platform—combined with an all-new body structure—enabled engineers to enhance stiffness for greater responsiveness. Torsional rigidity is improved by 20% compared with the previous generation Focus, and the stiffness of individual suspension attachment points is increased by up to 50%, reducing flex for better body control.

The all-new Focus features an innovative method to increase the stiffness of the rear structure, developed for the acclaimed Ford Focus RS model. An extruded foam is inserted wet into a rear underbody cavity during the assembly process, which then dries and expands under the heat of the paint-drying process to deliver 10% greater local lateral rigidity with minimal additional weight.

Advanced driver assistance technologies. Ford is bringing technologies synonymous with Level 2 automation to its new Focus.

Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies enhance protection, driving and parking, and are designed to make the driving experience more comfortable, less demanding and safer.

ACC with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane-Centring helps the vehicle maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead; helps reduce stress during long road trips by helping keep the vehicle centered in its lane; and can adjust the vehicle speed to within legal limits by monitoring the roadside and overhead gantries for speed signs in addition to using information from the on-board navigation system. ACC works at speeds up to 200 km/h (125 mph).

The new Stop & Go feature enables the ACC system to bring the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic using up to 50% of total braking force, and automatically pull away if the stopping duration is less than 3 seconds. For stopping durations greater than 3 seconds, the driver can push a steering wheel button or gently apply the accelerator pull away.

Lane Centring technology monitors road markings and can apply gentle but discernible torque to the steering system to help drivers stay centered in their lane whenever the ACC system is activated. Designed to support drivers at speeds up to 200 km/h (125 mph), the technology will deliver visual and audible warnings if it detects a lack of steering wheel input from the driver.

Ford’s Adaptive Front Lighting System with Predictive curve light and Sign-based light pre-adjusts headlamp patterns for maximum visibility before reaching a curve, junction or roundabout.

The system uses the forward-facing camera to monitor lane markings up to 65 meters ahead, enabling light from the headlamps to be angled into the corner pre-emptively for improved visibility on approach, rather than relying solely on the driver’s steering wheel inputs. The Ford-patented integration of road sign-reading capability to optimise beam patterns enables the beam to be widened at junctions and roundabouts to better illuminate hazards that are not in the direction of travel.

The all-new Focus lighting technologies including Adaptive Front Lighting System that adjusts the headlight beam angle and intensity to match the driving environment, and Glare-free high beam that removes the guilt of accidentally dazzling other drivers and helps users see more of the road ahead at night, are supported by advanced full-LED headlamps that use an innovative adjustable drum configuration for greater flexibility and softer, less distracting transitions.

Focus is also the first Ford vehicle in Europe to offer a Head-up display (HUD), which helps drivers keep their eyes on the road by projecting useful information into their field of vision. The system maximizes effectiveness with one of the largest fields of view of any HUD available in Europe, measuring 6 degrees by 2.5 degrees. The system is also amongst the brightest available, adjustable in 16 increments up to 10,000 candela per meter.

Special filters for the retractable polycarbonate screen make it the first of its type that can be read by users wearing polarized lenses. Depending on vehicle specification, the configurable selection of projected information includes speed (the only content that is always present); Traffic Sign Recognition; ACC; navigation; Shift Indicator; entertainment system; and emergency notifications.

Active Park Assist 2 makes parking even easier: delivering fully-automated manoeuvres into parallel and perpendicular parking spaces at the push of a button. Enabled by the shift-by-wire capability of Ford’s new eight-speed automatic gearbox, the system identifies suitable parking spaces and the driver can control vehicle motion by simply selecting neutral and holding down a single center console-mounted button.

The vehicle then fully controls forward and reverse gear selection, throttle and braking, as well as steering—maneuvering into spaces just 110 centimeters longer than the car and on gradients up to 12% at speeds of up to 4 km/h (2.5 mph), before engaging park. The technology can also help driver exit parallel parking spaces using fully automated Park-out Assist.

Also further enhanced, Ford’s Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection technology can detect people in or near the road ahead, or who may cross the vehicle’s path. The system automatically applies the brakes if it detects a potential collision and the driver does not respond to warnings; can now also detect cyclists; and functions in the dark using light from the headlamps.

Additional technologies designed to help Focus drivers avoid accidents and distraction include:

Evasive Steering Assist , designed to operate at city and motorway speeds, which uses radar and a camera to detect slower-moving and stationary vehicles ahead and provides steering support to enable drivers to manoeuvre around a vehicle if a collision is imminent.

Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert , which warns drivers reversing out of a parking space of vehicles that may soon be crossing behind them and can for the first time now apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions if drivers do not respond to warnings.

Rear wide-view camera , which offers a near-180 degree view to the rear of the vehicle for improved visibility when reversing from parking spaces or driveways.

Wrong Way Alert , first available for customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, which uses a windshield-mounted camera and information from the car’s navigation system to provide drivers with audible and visual warnings when driving through two “No Entry” signs on a motorway ramp.

Ford MyKey, which allows owners to programme a key for younger drivers that can inhibit incoming phone calls; restrict top speed; prevent deactivation of driver assistance and safety features; reduce audio system maximum volume, and disable the audio system altogether if occupants are not using seatbelts.

Should an accident occur, new Post-Collision Braking technology helps to reduce the impact of a potential secondary collision by automatically applying moderate brake pressure when an initial collision event is detected; slowing the vehicle can potentially lessen injury to occupants and further damage to the vehicle.

Ford anticipates a five-star safety rating for the all-new Focus, supported by a 40% increase in front crash load capability from the all-new C2 platform.

Manufacturing. The all-new Ford Focus is manufactured using industry-first processes at Ford’s Saarlouis assembly facility, Germany.

A new 6,000 m2 hot-forming facility enables ultra-high-strength, lightweight boron steel components to be manufactured on-site, and is the first hot-forming production line in the industry to feature fully automated unloading for optimized efficiency.

Forty-meter furnaces use gas and magnetic induction to heat boron steel plates to 930 ˚C, making them pliable enough to be moulded by 1,250-tonne presses. The water-cooled plates are then precisely cut into their final shape inside special cells each containing a laser that slices through the boron steel with a 3,000 ˚C beam.

An advanced new form and pierce process improves fit and finish of the entire Focus front end by using cameras to measure the optimal location for the position of mounting holes, within tolerances of 0.1 millimeters. To ensure ultimate precision, a second camera system monitors the position of the apparatus and can adjust to tolerances of 0.1 millimeters to account for expansion and contraction in changing temperatures. The process enables mounting holes to be positioned with 0.5 millimeter accuracy.

The first Ford-application of a new laser-welding technology operates with greater speed, flexibility and efficiency, and is capable of delivering wobble-welded seams for more strength. Also introduced is advanced tri-focal laser-brazing—the fastest at Ford with an operating speed of 60 millimeters per second—for cleaner, stronger and more precise joints between roof and body side.