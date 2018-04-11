Efficient Drivetrains introduces CNG PHEV for agriculture work truck applications

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) has integrated integration its EDI PowerDrive 4000 into a Class-4 General Motors Low Cab Forward platform, creating an electrified work truck for agriculture applications.

The vehicle combines the benefits of a CNG Fuel system and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) technology and is geared to help agriculture fleets switch from petroleum-based liquid fuels to domestically available, cleaner burning natural gas and electricity.





The CNG PHEV features a technology collaboration between Efficient Drivetrains and A-1 Alternative Fuel Systems, integrating the EDI PowerDrive Plug-in Hybrid powertrain and the A-1 CNG Frame-Mount (FM) natural gas system into the Class-4 GM work truck commonly utilized by the agriculture industry.

The truck will be operated in San Joaquin Valley, a 250-mile-long region susceptible to air pollution due to its bordering mountain ranges.

The new vehicle provides 40+ miles of all electric, zero-emissions driving, and range extension utilizing CNG, resulting in a significant elimination of particulate matter that its traditional diesel counterparts expel. Vehicle operators will experience the expected full power OEM truck performance without change to driver behavior, with the added benefit of zero-emissions driving, cleaner air for their workforce and the surrounding community, and significantly reduced fuel costs.

The EDI PowerDrive has been durability tested over 3.8 million miles in a commercial fleet setting, and has been deployed across major North American OEMS.

The CARB certified A-1 Alternative Fuel System includes a 24 GGE frame-mounted CNG system located on the driver’s side with integrated fuel management panel and is available in a wide array of options.