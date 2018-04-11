Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Saudi Aramco, Indian consortium to develop $44B mega-refinery and petrochemicals complex on India’s west coast; 1.2 MMBD

Efficient Drivetrains introduces CNG PHEV for agriculture work truck applications

11 April 2018

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) has integrated integration its EDI PowerDrive 4000 into a Class-4 General Motors Low Cab Forward platform, creating an electrified work truck for agriculture applications.

The vehicle combines the benefits of a CNG Fuel system and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) technology and is geared to help agriculture fleets switch from petroleum-based liquid fuels to domestically available, cleaner burning natural gas and electricity.

Screen_Shot_2018-04-10_at_5.15.40_PM

The CNG PHEV features a technology collaboration between Efficient Drivetrains and A-1 Alternative Fuel Systems, integrating the EDI PowerDrive Plug-in Hybrid powertrain and the A-1 CNG Frame-Mount (FM) natural gas system into the Class-4 GM work truck commonly utilized by the agriculture industry.

The truck will be operated in San Joaquin Valley, a 250-mile-long region susceptible to air pollution due to its bordering mountain ranges.

The new vehicle provides 40+ miles of all electric, zero-emissions driving, and range extension utilizing CNG, resulting in a significant elimination of particulate matter that its traditional diesel counterparts expel. Vehicle operators will experience the expected full power OEM truck performance without change to driver behavior, with the added benefit of zero-emissions driving, cleaner air for their workforce and the surrounding community, and significantly reduced fuel costs.

The EDI PowerDrive has been durability tested over 3.8 million miles in a commercial fleet setting, and has been deployed across major North American OEMS.

The CARB certified A-1 Alternative Fuel System includes a 24 GGE frame-mounted CNG system located on the driver’s side with integrated fuel management panel and is available in a wide array of options.

Posted on 11 April 2018 in Hybrids, Natural Gas, Plug-ins | | Comments (1)

Comments

SJC

The San Joaquin Valley has bad air from the Bay area and Sacramento, then the state tells THEM to clean up their air. They could run these on bio methane from digesters on the farms.

Posted by: SJC | 11 April 2018 at 09:46 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)