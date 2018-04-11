IEEE, American Center for Mobility to collaborate on technical standards for connected and autonomous vehicles

IEEE signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the American Center for Mobility (ACM) (earlier post), a global center for testing and validation, product development, education and standards work for connected and autonomous vehicles and other technologies. The MOU is intended to help accelerate development and deployment of technical standards.

The IEEE Transportation Electrification Community (TEC) coordinates IEEE activities in the electrification revolution across transportation domains, including advances in electric and hybrid cars, more-electric ships and aircraft, rail systems, personal transport and the motive, storage, power grid, electronic intelligence and control technologies that make them possible.

The American Center for Mobility and IEEE TEC will identify needs for standards, as well as validation and conformance testing requirements, as part of the agreement. IEEE TEC and the American Center for Mobility will also promote the importance of standards, interoperability and validation and testing compliance.

Across wireless, vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications, 5G, and a host of other areas, IEEE is a global leader in standards development and expertise for connected and automated vehicles and related technologies and infrastructure. This makes the IEEE Transportation Electrification Community an ideal partner for the American Center for Mobility in our work to serve the broad needs of industry and government in testing vehicles, roads, infrastructure and communication systems, as well as national standards for mobility technologies before vehicles and other products are deployed. —John Maddox, American Center for Mobility President & CEO

The American Center for Mobility is a uniquely purpose-built premiere national facility for mobility and advanced automotive testing and product development focusing on testing, validation and self-certification of connected and automated vehicles and other mobility technologies at the 500-acre historic Willow Run site in Southeast Michigan.

This agreement connects us formally with a world-class testing and validation environment in the American Center for Mobility, through which technologies and systems can be continually improved. Together, our organizations can generate the crucially needed data that government officials, regulatory agencies, etc. can leverage for scientifically based decision making to the benefit of the future of electric transportation. —Yaobin Chen, chair of IEEE TEC

The American Center for Mobility is a nonprofit testing, education and product development facility for future mobility, designed to enable safe validation and self-certification of connected and automated vehicle technology, and to accelerate the development of voluntary standards.

ACM is one of 10 US DOT designated Automated Vehicle Proving Grounds in the US. The Center is a joint initiative with the State of Michigan founded in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the University of Michigan, Business Leaders for Michigan and Ann Arbor SPARK. It is also part of PlanetM, a collaborative that represents Michigan’s mobility ecosystem, connecting resources and opportunities for its consortium of members.