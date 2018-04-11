Imec produces prototype solid-state Li-ion battery with 200 Wh/L; solid electrolyte applied as a liquid

Imec, a global research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics, energy and digital technologies, has fabricated an innovative type of solid-state Li-ion battery achieving an energy density of 200 Wh/liter at a charging speed of 0.5C (2 hours). The battery is a significant milestone on imec’s quest to surpass wet Li-ion battery performance and reach 1000 Wh/L at 2C by 2024.

Imec recently developed a solid nanocomposite electrolyte with high conductivity of up to 10 mS/cm (10-3 S cm-1)—on the order of conductivity for a liquid electrolyte—and with a potential to increase this even further. Imec has now made a prototype battery with this new electrolyte.

The electrolyte is applied during cell manufacturing as a liquid precursor—making it compatible with current battery production technologies—and solidifies afterwards. The prototype battery achieved a volumetric energy density of 200 Wh/liter at a charging speed of 0.5C (2 hours).

Our results show that we can make solid-state batteries that have the potential to reach the capabilities of wet batteries, and this using manufacturing processes similar to those for wet batteries. But unlike wet-batteries, our solid-state batteries will be compatible with metallic lithium anodes with a target of 1,000Wh/liter at a charging speed of 2C (half an hour). This, together with their longer lifetime and improved safety, makes them a promising compact battery technology for tomorrow’s long-range vehicles. —Philippe Vereecken, principal scientist and program manager at imec

To improve the battery performance further, imec is looking into combining nanoparticle electrodes with its solid nanocomposite electrolyte. Imec uses ultra-thin coatings as buffer layers to control the interface between the active electrode and electrolyte. This technology can also be used to improve the performance of standard liquid cells and even for all-solid-state batteries with pressed and sintered inorganic electrolytes.

Imec performs its battery R&D as a collaborative program for open innovation to which it invites all interested parties.

