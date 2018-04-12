Volkswagen Braunschweig to build up to 500K battery systems per year for MEB EVs

Volkswagen Braunschweig has been awarded the contract to further the development and production of battery systems for the Modular Electric Drive Modular System (MEB). In the future, the plant will produce up to half a million battery systems per year for the electric vehicles of the Volkswagen brand and other Group brands.

The Volkswagen brand is doing its utmost to develop and produce the electric cars of the future in Germany. The battery system is an elementary part of the value chain, and we bundle the expertise for this important technology for the whole of Europe in Braunschweig. —Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen brand

This latest development was announced at a symposium at the site with the Management Board, plant management and works council.





At the symposium, numerous ideas and solutions for better processes and higher assembly and plant efficiency were presented. The Braunschweig team will also develop components for the vehicles of the future, including vibration dampers and steering systems for autonomous vehicles.

The Braunschweig site has built up extensive know-how in the development and production of battery systems in recent years. The team around Otto Joos has already successfully accompanied the MQB models into the series. With this order for the Modular E-drive modular system, the location continues to establish itself as the central driver of Volkswagen’s electromobility strategy. —Volkswagen Board member Thomas Schmall

Volkswagen Braunschweig is consistently implementing the Future Pact. In addition to the improvement of processes in production, the focus is also on the consistent introduction of shop floor management—a working method that ensures a uniform flow of communication between management, department heads, masters and employees.

Braunschweig is Volkswagen AG’s oldest site, established in 1938. It is one of the biggest world-leading producers of chassis components; production and development take place under one roof.

The Braunschweig plant is developing into a competence center for battery systems. The knowledge developed in Braunschweig is used internationally and thus guarantees low-cost, high-quality battery systems worldwide. The experts from Braunschweig are supporting the start-ups of battery system production in China and the US.