Careful Bus deploys school buses in NYC outfitted with XL hybrid systems

XL recently completed a successful pilot deployment of school buses with Careful Bus Company in New York City outfitted with the XL hybrid system. The XLH system uses regenerative braking during deceleration and electric assist during acceleration to increase fuel economy.

The system, which was installed on five of the company’s standard Ford E-Series vehicles in just a few hours, is expected to increase miles driven per gallon by 25% and improve brake life, while decreasing CO 2 emissions by 20%.





Careful Bus, which operates a fleet of about 100 student transportation vehicles as part of a contract with the New York City Department of Education, has been an early adopter of many innovative transportation technologies over its 45-year history, including GPS technology, dashboard cameras and thumb scanner equipment.

The new hybrid gas/electric school buses are a fit for the company’s commitment to clean energy and the city’s ongoing initiatives to reduce emissions and fossil fuel reliance, and Careful Bus plans to dedicate 5-10% of its fleet bus purchases to XL hybrid electric vehicles each year moving forward.

We are always testing the newest technology to find ways to reduce our carbon footprint; however, even if all new school buses are available in a full-electric manner within a few years, everyone still needs a stepping stone to help the vehicles on the road in New York City tomorrow. XL’s regenerative braking energy and hybrid electrification technology really shines in New York’s environment—there’s a lot of stop-and-go driving, which can take a toll on fuel usage and brake life. Since working with XL, our maintenance team has noticed significantly extended brake lifespans, our drivers have all positive feedback on the added boost during acceleration, and we’ve reduced fuel usage, too. —Marty Hoffman, co-owner of Careful Bus

In addition to the Careful Bus deployment, XL provides hybrid electric (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) vehicle systems to municipal fleets across the US. XL also recently received New York State Department of Transportation’s (NYS DOT) approval for both Ford and General Motors HEV shuttle buses and school buses, and has electrified several other fleets within the New York jurisdiction.