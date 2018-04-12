Colorado issues $10M RFA for private sector partners to build fast charging stations along major highway corridors

The Colorado Energy Office (CEO) has released a request for applications (RFA) inviting private sector partners to build fast-charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) along most major highway corridors in Colorado, including I-25, I-70, US 36, US 40, US 50, US 160, US 285 and US 550. The state is investing approximately $10 million in this program: the ALT Fuels Colorado Electric Vehicle Direct Current Fast Charging Corridor Grant Program.





The plan will add 33 direct-current fast-charging locations, with 50 to 70 miles between stations. Each Fast-Charger will be capable of delivering 150 kW to a single vehicle, recharging the battery to full capacity in approximately 20 minutes.

This RFA directly addresses Action Nº 1 in the Colorado Electric Vehicle Plan: Build out Colorado’s EV fast-charging infrastructure through public-private partnerships and in coordination with other programs.

The Colorado Electric Vehicle Plan was released in January 2018 in support of Executive Order D 2017-015, Supporting Colorado’s Clean Energy Transition. The plan states that lack of EV fast-charging stations along major transportation corridors limits the ability of EV drivers to engage in intra-and interstate travel and is a major barrier for current and prospective EV owners.

According to the US Department of Energy (DOE) Alternative Fuels Data Center, Colorado currently has 53 EV fast-charging stations (138 EV fast-charging ports). The Colorado Electric Vehicle Plan estimates that to support the medium-growth scenario of 302,429 EVs in Colorado by 2030 as projected in the Colorado EV Market Implementation Study, a total of 204 stations (817 EV fast-charging ports) will be required, with many installed along Colorado’s transportation corridors.

Under the high-growth scenario of 940,000 EVs by 2030, as many as 632 stations (2,530 ports) will be needed. To help address this barrier, the State of Colorado envisions a network of EV fast-charging stations along major transportation corridors that provide quick, convenient, and reliable charging and allow a driver in an EV to travel from one side of the state to the other without experiencing range anxiety.

The plan also meets the state’s commitment to electrifying interstate highways as part of the eight-state REV West MOU.